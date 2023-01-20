“Gossip Girl” Reboot Canceled After Two Seasons

It’s official: the Gossip Girl reboot is no more. HBO Max has confirmed that after the series wraps up its current second season, it will not be coming back for a third.

So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: pic.twitter.com/kLpEn8kCMG — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) January 19, 2023



“We are very grateful to showrunner/executive producer Joshua Safran, and executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz for bringing us back to the Upper East Side and all the scandals at Constance Billard,” said HBO Max in a statement, per Deadline. “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience.”

It is not yet clear why the series has been canceled. During the Season 2 renewal announcement, HBO Max touted the high viewership during its opening weekend. But at the same time, HBO Max has been canceling a slew of its original programming ahead of the Warner and Discovery merger.

For his part, Safran is remaining optimistic. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the showrunner alluded to the possibility of a continuation of the Gossip Girl franchise in the future, assuming there is fan demand for it. ​​“A big thank you to all the GG fans around the world,” he said. “You’re the reason we came back in the first place, and who knows, maybe the reason we will meet again. Much love.”

We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs. — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) January 19, 2023



On the actual feasibility of this, Safran is less optimistic. “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs,” he added on Twitter.

For queer fans, the Gossip Girl reboot was much more than a rehash of the same old material. It included a number of openly queer characters in its main cast, including bi character Aki (Evan Mock), pan character Max (Thomas Doherty), and trans character Luna (Zión Moreno). All of this culminated in the series receiving a GLAAD nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, which was just announced yesterday.

The upcoming second season finale will now serve as the series finale on January 26.