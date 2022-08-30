Who Should Host Saturday Night Live‘s 48th Season?

There comes a time when we are all faced with difficult questions that require an incredible amount of thought, time, and effort. That time is now. What was the difficult question? “Who do you want to host SNL?”.

let us know in the replies! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i59OrnwngK — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 29, 2022

The Saturday Night Live Twitter account posed this question for the masses yesterday ahead of the late-night comedy showcases’ 48th season. Talk about longevity.

But starters, let’s talk about hosting. Hosting SNL is a pretty big career move for actors, comedians, and musicians. Typically these are high-profile names who are either in an upcoming blockbuster that year, had a momentous year in their industry, or are returning legacy hosts, like Steve Martin who’s hosted 15 times.

Some of last season’s hosts included Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael, and Natasha Lyonne. These five couldn’t be any more different from each other and each brought something unique to SNL’s studio 8H. Not to mention, these celebrities are loved by many a queer person.

And we want to keep up with more queer icons hosting SNL. So naturally, fans of the show had plenty of time to offer up season 48 host suggestions. Let’s take a look at some of these, shall we?

So someone threw Jennifer Coolidge’s hat in the ring and honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Additionally, her White Lotus co-star Murray Bartlett was suggested too.

She-Hulk actress Jameela Jamil was quick to shout out Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson.

If SNL lets her recreate the “people be gay” meme I just might ascend.

Of course Keke Palmer, the host with the most, was mentioned, and if they really wanted a “Virgo’s Groove” moment, they could attach a special someone (Beyoncé) as the musical guest too.

Well, there’s plenty of energy for that one drag queen to host. You know, Bob the Drag Queen winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and host of HBO’s We’re Here.

BOB THE DRAG QUEEN — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) August 29, 2022

And the same goes for fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon.

JINKX MONSOON JINKX MONSOON AND ALSO HOW ABOUT JINKX MONSOON pic.twitter.com/owKLGnbWZp — Steff (@SteffKopp) August 29, 2022

Did we mention that THEE literary powerhouse Roxane Gay posed interest in hosting? Definitely wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card.

I would do this well. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 30, 2022

And fans love the idea of Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch herself, to host. It also looks like she’s down the role too.

Many more celebrities were considered and the best part? Plenty of them were queer AF. So how could we not stan that? But if any of these are considered, season 48 might be the queerest season yet.