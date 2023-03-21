‘Hot Haus’ Returns With a Sexy Season 2 Trailer

Hot Haus is back and ready to heat up your screens. This reality competition brings adult entertainers from all walks of life to compete for a grand prize of $25,000 and the title of “The Next Queer Sex Symbol”. And season 2 is turning up the heat.

These competitors will be evaluated on sex appeal, business savvy, and community leadership abilities in a series of spicy challenges. And the host with the most, the HBIC herself, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, returns to guide these hopeful competitors along the way.

“This group of Hotties represent the best of the best in the industry,” said Pollard. “I was blown away by their talent and incredible stories. You could feel from day one that they were hungry for the title and they brought that passion to every challenge!”

Photo credit: Daddy TV & OUTtv

But she won’t be alone. She’ll have judges adult legend Matthew Camp and trans icon Nicky Monet to help choose the “Next Queer Sex Symbol”. There’s also a few guest judges, such as drag superstar Willam, and adult entertainers Stormy Daniels, Boomers Banks, Max Konnor, and Joey Mills, to bring in their expert advice.

Season 1 of Hot Haus stirred up plenty of attention from publications. Season 2 is sure to do the same, with the show’s producers (Daddy TV) bringing out the best in LGBTQ+ adult entertainment to compete.

Sex work is work and Hot Haus is ready to stand by that, but they’re also ready to tackle a variety of important issues. From anti-LGBTQ+ legislation within the United States, to working within the adult industry as an entertainer with HIV, Hot Haus wants to create a platform that’s devoid of shame and promotes real stories from queer and trans folks.

Hot Haus premieres on OUTtv on March 23 with a casting special, followed by a main episode to kick off the new season on March 30. New episodes will drop weekly.

Piqued your interest? Check out more photos from Hot Haus season 2 below:

