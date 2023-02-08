Anticipation

“The Idol” Finally Got a Release Date and BLACKPINK Fans are Losing It

By

After a long wait, we finally have a release date for the Sam Levinson drama “The Idol.” In a recent statement, HBO Max announced that the show will premiere in June, after “Succession’s” 4th series finale.

Needless to say, we could not be more ready.

The star-studded cast includes Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Rachel Sennott, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and fan favorite Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK in the “villain” role.

Fans are prepared to stan no matter what.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

The messier, the better.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

Tags: Abel Tesfaye, Blackpink, HBO MAX, Jennie Kim, Lily-Rose Depp, Sam Levinson, The Idol, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan
