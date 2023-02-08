“The Idol” Finally Got a Release Date and BLACKPINK Fans are Losing It

After a long wait, we finally have a release date for the Sam Levinson drama “The Idol.” In a recent statement, HBO Max announced that the show will premiere in June, after “Succession’s” 4th series finale.

Needless to say, we could not be more ready.

In a recent interview, HBO executive Casey Bloys confirmed that #THEIDOL will be premiere after the 4th season of Succession! Season 4 of #Succession will premiere March 26 with 10 episodes. pic.twitter.com/kVstnncxXQ — The Idol Updates (@theidolupdates) February 7, 2023

The Idol coming out in June we eating good pic.twitter.com/d7XTYCMJv2 — ﾒ𝟶 (@xolyfestyle) February 7, 2023

The star-studded cast includes Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Rachel Sennott, Moses Sumney, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and fan favorite Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK in the “villain” role.

i can’t believe we’re finally getting this show in june like the release date is officially set at the hbo max headquarters there’s no delaying it anymore pic.twitter.com/yjjy52cVEM — ❦ (@saintdoII) February 7, 2023

Fans are prepared to stan no matter what.

ARE U FUCKIN KIDDING US JUNE IT’S SO FAR WE CAN’T WAIT IT’S TOO MUCH WE’RE STARVING pic.twitter.com/wjev8KKIH5 — Frencha❄️ (@FrenchaXus) February 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

The messier, the better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

JENNIE FINALLY PLAYING THE VILLAIN YALL WANT HER TO AKSJSKSKWJA #theidol pic.twitter.com/wU83Jurugk — kenny (@cuntresskim) January 30, 2023

me forwarding the idol scenes to jennie alreadypic.twitter.com/3HADawIZWL — sid🩸 (@bvlgrlisa) February 8, 2023

Me defending Jennie’s character in the idol every week https://t.co/bnRkWlMoae pic.twitter.com/YrAzgNUtwh — . (@AIRJENS) February 7, 2023