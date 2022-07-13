Jameela Jamil’s “She-Hulk” Look Sets the Internet Aflame

Marvel has unveiled the first look at the character Titania (played by Jameela Jamil) for the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The internet’s reaction was less than kind about the character’s onscreen interpretation. But rather than becoming upset or defensive, Jamil graciously handled the haters—going so far as to join in on the joke.

The still image tweeted out by PopCrave shows Jamil in a courtroom wearing an odd, matador-looking costume and what appears to be a ginger wig. The replies had some choice words (and memes) for the outfit.

The money was running out in the wig department huh — Cass ❤️ (@unfriendlycass) July 8, 2022

it’s giving halloween costume from walmart — m ☂︎🏴‍☠️ (@redlouistt) July 8, 2022

Jamil herself soon commented a response to the haters—starting by agreeing with them. “Omg this photo..Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here,” she said. “But in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?”

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

In a follow up reply to one user, Jamil said that she holds no ill will towards the fanbase, but she did want to clarify that the outfit makes sense in context and was not the result of a lazy stylist. “Genuinely everyone was so nice,” she said. “A few people made fun of a photo of me, but literally who cares? It’s a photo. I just didn’t want anyone doing my hairstylist on the show… who works really hard… dirty.”

I got no vitriol. Genuinely everyone was so nice. A few people made fun of a photo of me, but literally who cares? It’s a photo. I just didn’t want anyone doing my hairstylist on the show… who works really hard… dirty. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 12, 2022

One user said it best, complimenting Jamil’s diplomacy and grace in dealing with fan criticism: “I can’t recall an MCU actor handling the insane part of this fanbase that goes nuts over a still image with a better combo of humour and understanding than thus here.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer for superhumans who also happens to be Bruce Banner’s cousin. Though she has similar Hulk-like powers to Bruce, she spends the series trying to suppress her alter ego and lead a normal life. Jamil plays She-Hulk’s superhero rival, Titania.

The series will be available on Disney+ beginning August 17.