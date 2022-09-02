Marina Gregory is the Openly-Bisexual Winner of “All Star Shore”

After a nail-biting finale, the gays have emerged victorious in the first season of MTV’s All Star Shore. Contestant Marina Gregory, an out and proud bisexual woman, survived all of the challenges and drama, walking away with the $150,000 grand prize.

Dubbed “the first ever party competition series,” All Star Shore is spinoff of the Jersey Shore franchise. It features contestants from a variety of reality shows competing in exaggerated party games, like keg stand races and giant beer pong. Contestants are paired in teams and compete in initial challenges, “Paradise Games,” with the bottom scoring teams facing-off in gross-out “Exile Games.” Afterwards, the losers are sent to Exile—essentially spending a night in some miserable location. In between these events, the contestants live together in a Spanish villa on the Canary Islands, where the usual reality show shenanigans ensue.

The first season included a number of LGBTQ+ contestants. These were Marina Gregory (The Circle: Brazil, Ex on the Beach: Brazil), who is bisexual; Ricardo Salusse (Rio Shore), who is gay; Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love), who participated in the show out of drag. And later on, after one participant chose self-elimination, bisexual contestant Mike Mulderrig (Ex on the Beach) joined the cast.

Things were looking good for the queer contestants right up to the show’s finale: all of them, with the exception of Mulderrig, made it to the “Final Shore-down”. After Gregory and her teammate James Tindale (Geordie Shore) won the “Shore is Lava”—a twisted version of flip-cup—the two had to turn the tables on one another, facing-off in “The Golden Cup”—a social deception game. In the end, Gregory departed the Canary Islands with the $150,000 cash prize in tow.

Gregory came out publicly during her stint on The Circle: Brazil in 2020, which she also won. She also opened up about her bisexuality during her appearance on Ex on the Beach: Brazil. When she isn’t slaying the game on reality shows, the two-time winner is pursuing her dream as a singer.

Season 1 of All Star Shore is now available to stream in full on Paramount+.