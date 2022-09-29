A New Season of Teen Drama “Élite” is Coming

Netflix’s “Élite” has just dropped the first teaser for its sixth season. Along with a release date, the trailer confirms new and returning cast members in addition to those who have left the show for good.

Is it hot in here? Elite Season 6 premieres November 18. pic.twitter.com/87N3YRY9oj — Netflix (@netflix) September 26, 2022



Despite being another teen series about pretty, privileged high schoolers, the Spanish drama became a hit with international queer audiences for its inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters (as well as their sex lives). Season 6 is carrying that torch by introducing its first trans character, played by Ander Puig. Other brand new cast members include Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, and Álex Pastrana.

The trailer teases that heartthrob Manu Ríos will reprise his role as Patrick, who set loins aflame in Season 4 when he formed a three-way relationship with established gay couple Omar and Ander (“Omander”). André Lamoglia will return as Iván, the son of a famous footballer who falls for Patrick in Season 5. The two are shown making out in the (literally) steamy Season 6 trailer.

Other returning characters include Ari (Carla Díaz), Isadora (Valentina Zenere), Mencía (Martina Cariddi), and Bilal (Adam Nourou).

Every so often, there is a cast shakeup, with multiple series regulars leaving the show to be replaced by new enrollees at Las Encinas. The biggest was in Season 4, and now more characters will be departing the show ahead of Season 6. This includes Omar (Omar Ayuso), a gay Muslim who has been with “Élite” since Season 1. Rebeka (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) are also not returning.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads: “After another student’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past.

“However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season.

“If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

The short teaser confirms that Season 6 of “Élite” is dropping on Netflix on November 18.