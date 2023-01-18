Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne Promises Porn, Parties and Pleasure in New Trailer

This Valentine’s Day, we all have a date with Cara Delevingne. The model and actress’s new docuseries Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne premieres February 14 on Hulu, and based on its new trailer, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Planet Sex is an “immersive journey,” says the show’s official description. Across the six-part series, Delevingne “puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.”

The trailer shows Delevingne exploring the world, stopping in Tokyo, Los Angeles, Berlin, London, New York and Barcelona as she learns about sex, gender and her own identity. “I don’t know who I am, like a lot of people don’t know who they are,” she says. Instantly relatable.

The show is, of course, brazenly queer, from Delevingne’s own pansexuality (“I love men, but ooh, I love women, and everyone else,” she says in the trailer) to her interactions with queer folks from around the globe across all spectrums of sex and gender.

Beyond some deep conversations — including a scene where Delevingne appears to discuss what would happen if she transitioned with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik — Delevingne gets up to some truly out-there activities, like using virtual reality to simulate living in a male body and having a porn director put her fantasies on camera.

“Am I brave enough to change the narrative and shed the shame?” Delevingne asks. We’ll have to tune in to find out.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne premieres February 14 on Hulu.