Who Are TV’s Most Dateable LGBTQ Characters?

So, we’ve all been there, looking at our favorite shows, developing crushes on characters, and imagining ourselves with them. Wait, or is that just me? Either way, your (and my) fantasies have translated to concrete data on who are the most dateable LGBTQ characters.

BuddyTV did the hard work for us by interviewing over 1000 people on which queer and trans characters they desire most and who they can see themselves with over a cute, candle-lit dinner. But what makes a character desirable?

Well, attraction is subjective, but can be influenced by how someone looks, speaks, thinks, expresses themselves, and more. But if we narrow it down to three elements:

physical attractiveness (physique, grooming, and dress)

psychological attractiveness (skills, perspective, and personality)

behavioral attractiveness (confidence, eye contact, and body language)

Interestingly enough, 29% of BuddyTV’s LGBTQ survey respondents stated that physical appearance could make someone undateable. However, these 30 TV characters were voted as the most dateable LGBTQ characters. So, who topped the charts? Drum roll please…

Well, Blanca Evangelista (played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) from FX’s Pose takes third place and mother of House Evangelista slays every time.

Up next is Netflix’s Orange is the New Black’s Alex Vause (played by Laura Prepon) and it seems that there’s a strong attraction to toxic traits in partners.

But it’s Yara Greyjoy (played by Gemma Whelan) from HBO’s Game of Thrones who takes the top spot as the most dateable LGBTQ character. Basically, find someone who can sail the seas and bring you to your knees.

Here’s the rest of the crew rounding out the top ten:

Poussey Washington ( Orange is the New Black / Netflix ) Angel Evangelista ( Pose / FX ) Eric Effiong ( Sex Education / Netflix ) Titus Andromedon ( Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt / Netflix ) Will Truman ( Will & Grace / NBC ) Emily Dickinson ( Dickinson / Apple TV )

And you can check out the rest of the most dateable LGBTQ TV characters below:

So, did your crush make the cut? Well, if not, don’t fret. There’s plenty of beauty within the LGBTQ community, both in real life and in fiction. And while more LGBTQ characters make it to the screen, there will be plenty of crushes to be had and more dateable characters coming to a TV near you.