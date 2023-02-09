‘You’ Season 4 Part 1 Is Out and the Reactions Are Priceless

Netflix’s You season 4 part 1 is officially out for all to see.

london, he's your problem now. 🇬🇧 YOU S4 Part 1 is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/H4A5fxc5qo — YOU (@YouNetflix) February 9, 2023

Your favorite show about a charming, good-looking, murderous, intensely obsessive, double-life living bookstore manager is back to make you question all of your romantic interests. The series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he navigates his toxic obsessions with different characters and the killer lengths he’ll go to ensure that their “romance” stays alive.

When we last saw Mr. Goldberg, he had left behind his quiet life in the suburbs, as well as his child, Henry, and his equally obsessive and murderous partner, Love (Victoria Pedretti), in a murder-suicide cover up. Joe flees the States for life in Paris, France and to search for his new love interest, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), a.k.a the one that got away.

Now, Joe has adopted a new identity as university English professor Jonathan Moore, is living in London, England, and has been ushered into a new group of high class friends. However, all is not what it seems. Joe gains a new obsession, but also a new foe in the form of a mysterious murderer, consequently making the hunter the hunted.

The rest of the starring cast includes EastEnders alums Tilly Keeper and Amy-LeighHickman, Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers, The White Lotus’ Lukas Gage, and Feel Good’s Charlotte Ritchie. A new cast means a whole new set of problems and potential victims in You part 4. Judging by the reactions, expect to be shocked, angry, and horrified, but most importantly, entertained.

Joe really can't go nowhere and have a good time. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/2bnhL8issz — in my renaissance era (@uhdresejwrites) February 9, 2023

How Joe be hiding when he's stalking people and they still don't see him #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/o7wGODbcZp — Dusty🌙 (@wipedadust) February 9, 2023

just finished #YouNetflix s4 part 1 and this is literally me pic.twitter.com/VjvLkG3Acc — ‎ْ (@yamazakifiles) February 9, 2023

Completely obsessed with how Kate can see when Joe drifts into his inner monologue, Fleabag priest style. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/dTii80IKxu — Erin Qualey (@miffedcupcake) February 9, 2023

The real murderer watching Joe clean up their mess #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/dSvlc9jP2m — onna🫶🏽 YOU spoilers (@onnaelise10) February 9, 2023

Marianne in paris being the only surviving love interest joe has had iktr #YouNetflix #you4 pic.twitter.com/OXjGtD3krH — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) February 9, 2023

the new gang analyzing joe goldberg in london like… #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/dqxnlSUd9I — farah• (@bleedingxo) February 9, 2023

i need joe dead or in jail by the end of this season.. i’m not playing #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/c2T5SsyhV1 — cornbread japan (@bigmissxsteak) February 9, 2023

You season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

Happy YOU day to those who celebrate (or happy death day to all those who stand in Joe's way…) #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/CnwCbdofZw — Sam Bergeson (@sbergrig) February 9, 2023