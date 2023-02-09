‘You’ Season 4 Part 1 Is Out and the Reactions Are Priceless

Netflix’s You season 4 part 1 is officially out for all to see.
Your favorite show about a charming, good-looking, murderous, intensely obsessive, double-life living bookstore manager is back to make you question all of your romantic interests. The series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he navigates his toxic obsessions with different characters and the killer lengths he’ll go to ensure that their “romance” stays alive.
When we last saw Mr. Goldberg, he had left behind his quiet life in the suburbs, as well as his child, Henry, and his equally obsessive and murderous partner, Love (Victoria Pedretti), in a murder-suicide cover up. Joe flees the States for life in Paris, France and to search for his new love interest, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), a.k.a the one that got away.
Now, Joe has adopted a new identity as university English professor Jonathan Moore, is living in London, England, and has been ushered into a new group of high class friends. However, all is not what it seems. Joe gains a new obsession, but also a new foe in the form of a mysterious murderer, consequently making the hunter the hunted.
The rest of the starring cast includes EastEnders alums Tilly Keeper and Amy-LeighHickman, Downton Abbey’s Ed Speleers, The White Lotus’ Lukas Gage, and Feel Good’s Charlotte Ritchie. A new cast means a whole new set of problems and potential victims in You part 4. Judging by the reactions, expect to be shocked, angry, and horrified, but most importantly, entertained.
You season 4 part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.