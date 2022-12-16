The Internet Reacts to Ryan Murphy Winning the Carol Burnett Award

In a truly twisted turn of events, it was announced yesterday that Ryan Murphy will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Golden Globes. The Carol Burnett award has only been given out four times in total: once to Burnett herself, and later to Ellen Degeneres and “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear.

Obviously, the gays have something to say about it.

The prize is given to someone “based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences,” which is a fair award to give Murphy considering he has irreparably fucked the TV landscape. https://t.co/RB4oRv7Z2s — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) December 15, 2022

While he gave us Pose and the forever-cursed Glee, his output of late hasn’t been the most…consistent.

I have no comment on Ryan Murphy to receive the Carol Brunett award..actually I do 🤣 pic.twitter.com/73EqzKTDs2 — Patricia (@sourpatkidblue) December 15, 2022

Mike Flanagan is making the horror Ryan Murphy thinks he’s making and Mike White is making the gay dramas Ryan Murphy also thinks he’s making — haz ☭ (@emopunkloser) December 15, 2022

Pose aside, he doesn’t have the finest track record when it comes to writing trans women characters.

Hey y’all

Remember in Nip/Tuck when one of the characters discovers another character is trans because of how her vagina feels when he’s inside her? What the actual fuck??? — Dr. Ada-Rhodes Short 🤖🧠 (@The_Ada_Rhodes) December 15, 2022

i see its “everyone suddenly realizes that Ryan Murphy dislikes trans women” time idk didnt anyone see AHS: Hotel? that didnt tip anyone off? https://t.co/7RB7VCqZLu — sailor moonage daydream (@zunetopia) December 15, 2022

Closing my eyes and indulging in a game of make believe:

Todd Haynes & Kelly Reichardt 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/V0M2bVzTLi — Matt Erspamer (@erspamer_matt) December 14, 2022

One could take this news as a slap in the face to a community still reeling from the horror of Monster:

netflix cancelling warrior nun and renewing that dahmer series for multiple seasons is my last straw — robin (@wandazula) December 14, 2022

Ryan Murphy making pose while also adding the LGBTQ tag on Dahmer and getting upset they took it off all just sends me — ✨ mel mel mel™ ✨ (@ChaosIsMel) December 15, 2022

Sorry I refuse to believe Ryan Murphy had good intentions with Dahmer when his game plan has been “cast a hot guy to play a psychopath and hope it builds a fandom” since 2011 — Skimbleshanks the Psoriasis Cat (@notdavisb) December 12, 2022

Anyway Ryan, if you’re reading, someone in Scotland has your shirt.

Saw this TikTok last night and thought I would boost it. If you went to this hs in 2006 and/or know Ryan Murphy, look her up and message her or, if you don’t have a TT, let me know and I’ll do it. Or maybe you just want to listen to a great Scottish accent, which is fine also. pic.twitter.com/MX0lOF9yZ5 — Claire (@Calamity_James) December 16, 2022