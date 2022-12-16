Oy

The Internet Reacts to Ryan Murphy Winning the Carol Burnett Award

By

In a truly twisted turn of events, it was announced yesterday that Ryan Murphy will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Golden Globes. The Carol Burnett award has only been given out four times in total: once to Burnett herself, and later to Ellen Degeneres and “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear.

Obviously, the gays have something to say about it.

While he gave us Pose and the forever-cursed Glee, his output of late hasn’t been the most…consistent.

Pose aside, he doesn’t have the finest track record when it comes to writing trans women characters.

Closing my eyes and indulging in a game of make believe:

One could take this news as a slap in the face to a community still reeling from the horror of Monster:

Anyway Ryan, if you’re reading, someone in Scotland has your shirt.

Tags: 911, Carol Burnett award, Glee, Golden Globes, lifetime achievement, Pose, Ryan Murphy
Read More
Our Top 11 LGBTQ+ Moments in 2022
Queering the Culture
Our Top 11 LGBTQ+ Moments in 2022
BY Joshua S. Mackey
How Howard Ashman Forced Disney to Tell Queer Stories
From the Archives
How Howard Ashman Forced Disney to Tell Queer Stories
BY Henry Giardina
<I>The Legend of Vox Machina</I> Is Back With More Magic and More Mayhem
Magical Mayhem
The Legend of Vox Machina Is Back With More Magic and More Mayhem
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX