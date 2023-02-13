Does Joshua Bassett Support an Anti-Gay Church?

Back in 2021, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Joshua Bassett had an awkward coming-out that resulted in a lot of gossip, a lot of drama, and ultimately wholehearted excitement from the queer community.

Today, the actor and singer is trying to set the record straight about his involvement with Bethel Church, a “charismatic” California church that openly supports conversation therapy for LGBTQ+ congregants.

After posting a video of his own baptism at Bethel, Bassett took some heat from detractors, explaining that his heart is with “Christ and Christ alone” rather than the church’s anti-gay teachings.

i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.

my heart is for Christ and Christ alone! — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) February 13, 2023

But is it that easy to separate the two? For many fans, the answer is a resounding “no.”

i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.

my heart is for Christ and Christ alone! — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) February 13, 2023

For the most part, people have questions. A lot of questions.

I think if you plainly state whether you think being gay or trans is a sin in the eyes of God, it would put everyone at ease. Most people are happy for your journey of spiritual healing, they’re just anxious about certain teachings that state that queerness is unnatural — Ke’mani (@violetkyber) February 13, 2023

Bassett left the same comment on his pre-baptism IG post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett)

Overall, fans are worried.

he said this but i’m still so worried for him https://t.co/dPFZo899Cj pic.twitter.com/YOOI5WE4ZI — gabi ✡︎ (@cryingstarfish) February 13, 2023

And confused.

Nahh wait… You didn’t research the church before getting baptized by them? pic.twitter.com/fpalYMRdUQ — this that jelly n****a (@taintedkitkat) February 13, 2023

We’re feeling all the emotions, honestly.