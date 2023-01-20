Release the What?

The Kidz Bop Cover of “Break My Soul” Must Be Heard to Be Believed

By

Children’s cover group Kidz Bop is at it again…and honestly, we’re not sure how we should be feeling.

Remember last year when Kidz Bop did a hilariously clean version of Lil Nas X’s “Call Me By Your Name” that removed every single reference to gay sex? Well this year, we get the pleasure and the privilege of a Kidz Bop cover of Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL.” And boy is it…something.

The phrase “release the trade” coming out of the mouths of 10-year-olds? The conspicuous absence of the Big Freedia verse? The fact that Spotify rolled right into “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” afterward? It’s camp, darling.

Honestly, the whole 2023 lineup—including Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and Post Malone feat. Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)—is yet another testament to how bad 2022 sucked.

That’s not to say there aren’t some absolute gems on Kidz Bop 2023.

How is it not even one fresh month into 2023 and we’re already losing our minds?

Tags: Beyonce, Break My Soul, Call Me By Your Name, covers, hits, Kidz Bop, Kidz Bop 2023, Lil Nas X, release the trade, sanitized
