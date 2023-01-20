The Kidz Bop Cover of “Break My Soul” Must Be Heard to Be Believed

Children’s cover group Kidz Bop is at it again…and honestly, we’re not sure how we should be feeling.

Remember last year when Kidz Bop did a hilariously clean version of Lil Nas X’s “Call Me By Your Name” that removed every single reference to gay sex? Well this year, we get the pleasure and the privilege of a Kidz Bop cover of Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL.” And boy is it…something.

The phrase “release the trade” coming out of the mouths of 10-year-olds? The conspicuous absence of the Big Freedia verse? The fact that Spotify rolled right into “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” afterward? It’s camp, darling.

Kidz Bop having a version of Break My Soul is crazy. Kids are 90% of the reason why souls are broken. — Waiting on a FBoy vaccine (@TrickyTrice11) January 19, 2023

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO this has me cackling! These kids singing release the trade https://t.co/WsthhCDvRn — Xtian Emiliano (@XTlANemiliano) January 20, 2023

Honestly, the whole 2023 lineup—including Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and Post Malone feat. Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)—is yet another testament to how bad 2022 sucked.

That’s not to say there aren’t some absolute gems on Kidz Bop 2023.

Babe wake up the Kidz Bop cover of Running Up That Hill has dropped. pic.twitter.com/zwDxqPKC4q — flux the pain away ★彡 (@rygrrr) January 20, 2023

Dying to see what Kidzbop does with CupcakKe’s music — Lussy Gerbussy (@thelucygervais) January 18, 2023

THERE IS A KIDZ BOP VERSION OF SO GOOD IM CACKLING — nat (@2THEGRAVEYARDD) January 20, 2023

How is it not even one fresh month into 2023 and we’re already losing our minds?