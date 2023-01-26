Not on Our Bingo Card

The ACLU Just Tweeted Something Truly Disturbing

By

Ah, the American Civil Liberties Union. Defender of American freedoms, champion of the little guy: they can always be counted upon to do the ri–wait, what’s that? Hold on, they tweeted WHAT?

After Donald Trump’s Facebook (sorry, “meta”) profile was reinstated, something truly unpredictable happened. The ACLU went on record as saying that this is somehow a good thing.

Yup, you heard right. The ACLU Twitter account is mysteriously simping for Donal Trump, and we’re genuinely confused.

Hear that? It’s the sound of millions of donations being pulled.

At first, users thought the organization must be trolling. I mean, they couldn’t possibly believe what they’re tweeting, right? Surely this is some unhinged (underpaid, probably exploited) intern’s work?

But no.

Author and academic Roxane Gay was confused and appalled.

It’s almost as if the ACLU doesn’t realize that Facebook is a company, and can therefore do whatever the f*ck it wants. This isn’t a free speech issue: it’s a don’t platform Nazis issue.

Needless to say, those donations are drying right up.

What on Earth is going on.

Priorities, please!

But as one commenter pointed out, this isn’t the first time the ACLU has publically shat the bed. Far from it, in fact.

Just another day in Hell, I guess.

