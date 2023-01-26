The ACLU Just Tweeted Something Truly Disturbing

Ah, the American Civil Liberties Union. Defender of American freedoms, champion of the little guy: they can always be counted upon to do the ri–wait, what’s that? Hold on, they tweeted WHAT?

After Donald Trump’s Facebook (sorry, “meta”) profile was reinstated, something truly unpredictable happened. The ACLU went on record as saying that this is somehow a good thing.

Yup, you heard right. The ACLU Twitter account is mysteriously simping for Donal Trump, and we’re genuinely confused.

Donate to Lambda Legal instead of the ACLU if you want to protect trans folks y’all. https://t.co/piRR1846LK — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 26, 2023

Hear that? It’s the sound of millions of donations being pulled.

Worthless organisation https://t.co/I0qbgynKZB — eris your friendly hedonistic carnal pervert (@erismoth) January 26, 2023

At first, users thought the organization must be trolling. I mean, they couldn’t possibly believe what they’re tweeting, right? Surely this is some unhinged (underpaid, probably exploited) intern’s work?

But no.

Author and academic Roxane Gay was confused and appalled.

There are other venues for him to speak. Surprised by your saying this. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 26, 2023

It’s almost as if the ACLU doesn’t realize that Facebook is a company, and can therefore do whatever the f*ck it wants. This isn’t a free speech issue: it’s a don’t platform Nazis issue.

Needless to say, those donations are drying right up.

You’ve entirely lost the thread, you will never receive another donation from me — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) January 26, 2023

Just like suing to have the Unite The Right rally go on in Charlottesville? You’re so blinded by your ideals, you ignore the real world consequences where people have died. https://t.co/QBXJydesiO — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 26, 2023

What on Earth is going on.

I had to double check and make sure this wasn’t a parody account. https://t.co/BTkXrvvzK6 — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) January 26, 2023

Priorities, please!

For fucks sakes dudes, let’s see some of this energy for the marginalized people deplatformed by these companies like, idk, all sex workers banned from Meta platforms https://t.co/cifXJgNH9g — Ashley Lake (@AshleyLatke) January 26, 2023

But as one commenter pointed out, this isn’t the first time the ACLU has publically shat the bed. Far from it, in fact.

The ACLU has actually long been problematic. Here is a small thread. https://t.co/2oaPXz98qF — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) January 26, 2023

1. The ACLU has said, “if the rights of society’s most vulnerable members are denied, everybody’s rights are imperiled.” From @ma_franks book, Cult of the Constitution: “being unpopular is not the same as being vulnerable, and being disliked is not the same as being threatened” https://t.co/eXaroOC3Ek — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) January 26, 2023

2. For the ACLU to say, “Trump is one of this country’s leading political figures and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech,” is to re-platform a wannabe Mussolini, Franco, Pinochet — dictators who weaponized hate speech to harm *actual* vulnerable groups. — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) January 26, 2023

Just another day in Hell, I guess.