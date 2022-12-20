Everyone is Gagging Over the Nepo Baby Discourse

The Discourse

I’m sure you’ve already seen the infamous New York Magazine “nepo babies” article by now. No sooner did NYMag declare 2022 to be the “year of the nepo baby” than the rest of us started rolling our eyes in unison.

Arguably every year in America is the year of the nepo baby if we’re being quite honest.

But it wasn’t just an article: it was a whole issue. A whole issue on nepo babies.

Let’s be honest: acting like nepo babies are the true crisis of 2022 is hilarious, silly, and utterly New York Magazine.

Get in losers, we’re doing damage control.

The article was, in a word, obvious.

And also hilarious.

