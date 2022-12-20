Everyone is Gagging Over the Nepo Baby Discourse

I’m sure you’ve already seen the infamous New York Magazine “nepo babies” article by now. No sooner did NYMag declare 2022 to be the “year of the nepo baby” than the rest of us started rolling our eyes in unison.

Arguably every year in America is the year of the nepo baby if we’re being quite honest.

But it wasn’t just an article: it was a whole issue. A whole issue on nepo babies.

the nepo baby article is actually ridiculous in the best way 😭 pic.twitter.com/l6ZPvKuSPL — mariam khan (@muhreeum) December 20, 2022

That guy writing the nepo babies article pic.twitter.com/7UIllf6E40 — F (@sirfrederiq) December 19, 2022

Let’s be honest: acting like nepo babies are the true crisis of 2022 is hilarious, silly, and utterly New York Magazine.

(youth pastor voice) you know who else was a nepo baby? — c y b e r h u n k (@spunky_hunk) December 19, 2022

Get in losers, we’re doing damage control.

picturing all the nepo babies holding an emergency meeting tonight pic.twitter.com/ALtqqgM5qZ — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) December 19, 2022

The article was, in a word, obvious.

If you’re upset about nepo babies in the entertainment industry, I’ve got some bad news about literally every industry ever — Alex Gonzalez (@alexgwriter) December 20, 2022

And also hilarious.

ok the nepo baby stuff is getting out of hand now pic.twitter.com/sIq7j3c6vo — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) December 20, 2022

god damn this nepo baby article is crazy pic.twitter.com/kQb47AmRUk — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) December 19, 2022

“They’re calling you a nepo baby, sir.” pic.twitter.com/FSbKevJwU1 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) December 19, 2022

man, that nepo baby article was THOROUGH pic.twitter.com/OP0L3WG4fr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 19, 2022

They’re the nepo babies of pandora pic.twitter.com/iIsyxDwf74 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) December 20, 2022