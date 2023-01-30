Oh Brother

Ryan Phillippe Goes Full Tilt Homophobic on Twitter

By

The good and vengeful Twitter Gods woke up today and chose violence, in the form of a Ryan Phillippe post.

If you only know Phillippe from his star turns in 90s classics such as Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer, you probably know him from his marriage to Reese Witherspoon—or, more recently, from his ex-fiancee Paulina Slagter’s detailed accusations of abuse.

If you’re aware of Slagter’s claims, today’s news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After a series of tweets about the football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillippe posted a disconcerting photo of himself pointing at the score screen, his finger erasing the “L” in the word “flag” to form a slur. The caption? “Bang bang.”

Now listen: I don’t know football, but I do know that something here just ain’t sitting right. And I’m not the only one.

While Phillippe may look like a demon twink, apparently he’s just a stone-cold homophobe. This isn’t the first time he’s fucked around with the gay community and found out. Last year, everyone was up in arms after he posted a “joke” image to IG of himself and his good friend Matt Sinn cuddling by the Christmas tree. The original post even included the gay boyfriends emoji. But when people started to congratulate Phillippe on coming out, he quickly pivoted by sharing a photo of the pair’s girlfriends out of frame.

It’s all just quite sad, because now none of us can enjoy this iconic Cruel Intentions moment in good faith any longer.

