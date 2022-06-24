Zoey Luna is Getting to Be Herself, and That’s the Best Part

Not many people can say that their career is based on living their truth, but for Zoey Luna, that’s her life. At a young age she pushed herself into the limelight by simply being herself. As a young, transgender Latina actress and influencer, she’s continuing to carve a place in the world for herself and ensuring that other trans people can do the same.

Prior to her teenage years, Luna was already making waves with her activism.

“I have always had a passion for speaking my mind and calling stuff out that needs to be addressed, so I guess activism and advocacy has just gone hand in hand with my life and the way that I naturally move about”, Luna told OUT FRONT Magazine.

At age 12, she spoke at a Transgender Day of Remembrance memorial in West Hollywood, California. Although young, her words and presence made an impact and one of the people she touched was local filmmaker Dante Alencastre. That day turned into a life-changing moment for Luna, as Alencastre pitched to her the opportunity to have two years of her life to be documented for a film.

From there, the documentary Raising Zoey was born. This jumpstarted Luna’s path to many more filming opportunities. With appearances on I Am Cait, I Am Jazz, 15: A Quinceañera Story, and Dr. Drew, more of her story as a trans teenager was told and more opportunities came her way.

Eventually, a shift from reality TV to film came calling. Luna scored her first film role in actress Rosario Dawson’s short film Boundless, which highlighted the story of three best friends who have to work together to stop their unique invention from falling into the wrong hands the day before an important tech competition. Soon after, she booked part in the groundbreaking show “Pose”, a series about ballroom culture in the 80s-90s and the Black and Latinx people enveloped within it.

But it was her role in The Craft: Legacy that became a career-defining moment. The sequel to the cult classic The Craft, brought four new young women to discover witchcraft and their magical abilities. The original film was a feminist hit and changed the game of for teenage women-led films. The GLAAD Award-nominated sequel left its mark through its diverse cast and queer representation.

Luna played the character Lourdes, a trans Latina witch and a powerful one at that.

“They did it in such a beautiful way that I had been waiting for, I guess, studios and movies to address it”, Luna said for IndieWire. “Because Lourdes is trans, Lourdes is Latina, but that’s not her arc. That’s not what makes her different, necessarily. I think it’s approached perfectly in the sense that it’s not overkill, and it’s not her arc”.

Luna’s career has been built on telling her story and being her authentic self. As for the future, she’s ready for whatever comes her way. “I just hope to continue to have a platform to be myself and follow my interests and talents,” Luna explains.

Using her narrative as a strength has only grown her star that continues to shine brighter each day.♦

