This Giving Tuesday: Here are Some Queer Orgs That Need Your Support

Giving Tuesday is here again, and as usual, there’s no shortage of amazing orgs that are giving back to the community. But if you’re new to giving, it can be hard to know which places need your support the most.

Thankfully, we’re on the case. Here are some of the best charitable organizations helping queer folks—especially Black trans folks—not only survive, but thrive. These orgs range from attempting to eradicate homelessness to finding accessible care to empowering community members to tell their stories and fight for a better future.

Black Visions

This Black-led organization is working to dismantle systems of oppression and create better futures for Black queer Americans.

The Okra Project

The Okra Project focuses on helping Black trans folks navigate the many barriers of society through community building and advocacy.

The Afiya Center

This Black-run org helps women and girls escape oppressive reproductive health laws in Texas and beyond.

Mirror Memoirs

Mirror Memoirs helps queer folks of color heal from past abuse through storytelling.

Princess Janae Place

Princess Janae Place is helping to connect at-risk trans folks with affordable housing.

Solutions Not Punishment 

If you care about prison abolition, Solutions Not Punishment (SnapCo) is an incredible org to check out.

TWOCC (Trans Women of Color Collective)

Trans Women of Color Collective has been fighting for the support and safety of the most vulnerable part of our community for years.

House of GG

Southern trans folks can find a safe haven—and a lot of beautiful community—at the Griffin-Gracy Educational Retreat and Historical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Black Trans Femmes in the Arts

This amazing org is helping Black trans femmes thrive and make art! Plus, donating today will make sure the org receives a matching grant from the Phluid Foundation!

Black Trans Travel Fund


Everyone loves to travel. Unfortunately, if you’re a Black trans femme, staying safe during your travels isn’t always easy, especially in states with high rates of anti-trans violence. This incredible fund helps Black trans folks travel safety and in style.

Soar Over Hate


This NYC-based org is fighting against AAPI hate, one amazing care fair at a time.

Lavender Phoenix


Lavender Phoenix (formerly APIENC) is helping to organize queer AAPI folks across the country to fight for safety, recognition, and care.

Baltimore Safe Haven


For trans folks living at subsistence level in Baltimore, this org is literally life-saving.

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network

This org has been connecting queer and trans therapists of color with folks seeking embodied, compassionate mental health care for years.

The Wall: Las Memorias

This org helps community members remember what we’ve lost while creating a beautiful living history.

Incite!


This org combines feminist thinking with anti-violence and abolitionist practices to make change.

