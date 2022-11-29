This Giving Tuesday: Here are Some Queer Orgs That Need Your Support

Giving Tuesday is here again, and as usual, there’s no shortage of amazing orgs that are giving back to the community. But if you’re new to giving, it can be hard to know which places need your support the most.

Thankfully, we’re on the case. Here are some of the best charitable organizations helping queer folks—especially Black trans folks—not only survive, but thrive. These orgs range from attempting to eradicate homelessness to finding accessible care to empowering community members to tell their stories and fight for a better future.

[1/8] It is once again Trans Day of Remembrance, and today we remember and honor the lives of Trans and gender-diverse people who we have lost over the last year, particularly to state and transphobic violence. pic.twitter.com/C1SplFGlGP — Black Visions (@BlackVisionsMN) November 20, 2022

This Black-led organization is working to dismantle systems of oppression and create better futures for Black queer Americans.

The Okra Project focuses on helping Black trans folks navigate the many barriers of society through community building and advocacy.

We’re excited to see lots of new faces here, welcome 👋🏾 let us reintroduce ourselves:

As the only Black womxn-founded & directed #ReproductiveJustice organization in North Texas, we support Black womxn and girls with the goal of achieving full reproductive freedom. pic.twitter.com/A9cQm3EYMj — The Afiya Center (@TheAfiyaCenter) July 13, 2022

This Black-run org helps women and girls escape oppressive reproductive health laws in Texas and beyond.

THANK YOU @harshawalia8, @williamcson, and @deanspade for talking about abolition and the state!! How do abolitionists approach and answer the question of the state – where do we differ, where is there convergence from which to struggle together?#abolition #anarchism #socialism pic.twitter.com/CXvf8okzTY — Lizar_tistry (@lizar_tistry) November 28, 2022

Mirror Memoirs helps queer folks of color heal from past abuse through storytelling.

TODAY IS #GiveOutDay! Princess Janae Place needs your support for our continued ability to house the TGNCNBI community Every dollar counts! Please give what you can: 🔗 https://t.co/sRuWS7UCtF#HousingIsHealthcare pic.twitter.com/L0Q1sD42kJ — Princess Janae Place (@princessjanaepl) June 30, 2022

Princess Janae Place is helping to connect at-risk trans folks with affordable housing.

Mark your calendars! 📅 We are less than 1 week away from Giving Tuesday. November 29th is an opportunity for you to give toward a mission and cause you believe in. To learn more about our mission and work, visit our website. https://t.co/bWTaRU4WNK — Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative – SNaP Co. (@Snap4Freedom) November 23, 2022

If you care about prison abolition, Solutions Not Punishment (SnapCo) is an incredible org to check out.

pic.twitter.com/YtyZKTjfkb — Trans Women of Color Collective (@TWOCCNYC) November 18, 2021

Trans Women of Color Collective has been fighting for the support and safety of the most vulnerable part of our community for years.

COMING SOON! The book from House of GG/TILIFI’s own Miss Major @immissmajor and Toshio Meronek @tmeronek https://t.co/Bdj5UULMte — houseofgg (@houseofgg1) November 5, 2022

Southern trans folks can find a safe haven—and a lot of beautiful community—at the Griffin-Gracy Educational Retreat and Historical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Today is #GivingTuesday. We’re thrilled to announce a matching gift campaign from the Phluid Phoundation in the amount of $35,000, made possible with support from Smirnoff and Saks OFF 5th. Please make a donation using the link our bio and help us reach our matching goal. pic.twitter.com/2Bn4T1iU10 — Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (@BTFAcollective) November 29, 2022

This amazing org is helping Black trans femmes thrive and make art! Plus, donating today will make sure the org receives a matching grant from the Phluid Foundation!

Did you know you can now make tax-deductible donations to Black Trans Travel Fund? 😁 Just use our new donation portal and you’ll automatically be emailed a receipt for filing! 🧾 (We have reoccurring donations options, too!) https://t.co/42vsRSbdYJ — Black Trans Travel Fund (@BlkTransTravel) September 27, 2022



Everyone loves to travel. Unfortunately, if you’re a Black trans femme, staying safe during your travels isn’t always easy, especially in states with high rates of anti-trans violence. This incredible fund helps Black trans folks travel safety and in style.



This NYC-based org is fighting against AAPI hate, one amazing care fair at a time.

On Sunday, 40+ folks gathered to celebrate 🌈 We honored every committee & our outgoing Core leader Junior, and welcomed new Core (and staff! 👀) 💖 We’ve led peer counseling programs, supported Jaxon Sales’ family in their fight for truth, & more. Take a breath with us 🌬 #TDoR pic.twitter.com/Hnl4IuIoxl — Lavender Phoenix (@lav_phoenix) November 21, 2022



Lavender Phoenix (formerly APIENC) is helping to organize queer AAPI folks across the country to fight for safety, recognition, and care.

On this Giving Tuesday please donate to Baltimore Safe Haven and share as we are doing life-sustaining work in Maryland every donation goes a long way. https://t.co/M0DybZA0zq. https://t.co/M0DybZA0zq pic.twitter.com/3uMR9APSBB — Baltimore Safe Haven (@BaltimoreHaven) November 26, 2022



For trans folks living at subsistence level in Baltimore, this org is literally life-saving.

This org has been connecting queer and trans therapists of color with folks seeking embodied, compassionate mental health care for years.

Join us on December 1st, World AIDS Day for our 29th annual Noche de las Memorias. pic.twitter.com/70cNO2vxQT — TheWall-LasMemorias (@TheWallMemorias) November 10, 2022

This org helps community members remember what we’ve lost while creating a beautiful living history.

So what you’re saying is…freedom is a feminist principle? Abolition is a feminist vision? And “feminist prison” is like saying “feminist fascism” in that it is nonsensical? #AbolitionFeminism I can’t possibly be so lucky that this book came out the same year as these gems♥️ pic.twitter.com/x9jBs2YqVG — Alisa Bierria (@abierria) August 30, 2022



This org combines feminist thinking with anti-violence and abolitionist practices to make change.