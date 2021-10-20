Get Ready for Hong Kong’s First-Ever Gay Dating Show, “Boyscation”

Reality television isn’t always praised as a socio-political trailblazer; but when it comes to normalizing queer relationships in real life, easily digestible drama happens to do a pretty decent job of starting the conversation. Hoping to open up some dialogue himself, the Executive Director of Wong Kong King International Holdings Vinci Wong is combining his background in business with his time as a popular television host to bring the first gay dating show to Hong Kong.

Per the show’s official Instagram, production is already underway for Wong’s dream television project: a reality television dating series for gay men perfectly titled Boyscation. Sharing the first day of Boycation’s filming, Wong posted a Instagram photo raising his glass to what he called, “The most important chapter of my TV career. The most extraordinary attempt in Hong Kong TV history.”

Set to air on TVB’s J2 channel in early November, the show will feature ten single, gay contestants from an eclectic and representative collection of professional backgrounds. Wong, who will host and produce Boyscation, eagerly added a photo of himself to the ‘gram with the newest hunks of Hong Kong.

According to HK01, Wong himself was personally involved in selecting the ten men who will hail from all walks of life and range between twenty and thirty years of age. With one contestant being a chef and another a university lecturer, some of the men are quite literally handpicked right from everyday life in Hong Kong and thrust into the spotlight.

When speaking to HK01, Wong was sure to insist Boyscation goes beyond just being a dating show. In fact, he aims to look at the lives and attitudes of single gay men in Hong Kong’s conservative society and share how they interact with the world at large. As contents find love, Boyscation will also offer previously unseen glimpses into queer life. Most of all, the host Vinci Wong wants Boyscation to have and spread “a positive message” about the LGBTQ+ community.

Without further ado, the moment we’ve all been waiting for: a brief, flirtatious introduction to the Instagrams of Boyscation’s contestants. You’re welcome.

Arcturus Ludovicus calls himself, “the individual who loves to philosophize and think clearly and to be a decent human being.”

Howard Chan is an actor that graduated from the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts.

Lan Yuanwei, already coming in with over 100,000+ followers, is a fitness influencer.

The seemingly mysterious @DrewDrewJaiJai has a private Instagram in 2021. Let me see!

Chef Kenny Yang’s feed consists of delicious food and his delicious self.

Kevin Tsai is a swim instructor and suddenly, I forgot how to swim.

Ray is a Marketing and Business Developer working in health and beauty.

Carson Leung is a triple threat: a model, actor, and florist.

Rauv HoHoHoo works double-time as a personal trainer and piano teacher and looks good doing it.

Nelbon K combines drinks with art working as both a graphic designer and mixologist.

