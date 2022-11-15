Pickled

Happy Pickle Day from a Nude Matthew McConaughey

By

Did you know that yesterday was National Pickle Day? Well I didn’t either. Seriously, who makes this sh*t up?

Don’t sweat it, because it doesn’t matter: what matters is that Matthew McConaughey (or a random person on Twitter who paid the $8 for verification and is now posting as Matthew McConaughey) blessed us this day by posting a picture of himself in the buff to celebrate:

Honestly, I feel like Matthew McConaughey should be an honorary Jew for this photo. I feel truly seen.

Regrettably, the image stops just short of McConaughey’s crack—a sentence I truly never thought I’d have the privilege to write—but there’s still just enough there for us to appreciate. Who hasn’t spent a hot Texas day eating cold pickles in the glow of the open fridge?

Matthew McConaughey, you’re a treasure. All we can say is: keep serving, babe. Keep being you.

Tags: buff, fridge, hot guys, Matthew McConaughey, National Pickle Day, nude, pickles, Thirst traps, Twitter
