John Cleese Has Officially Gone Over to the Dark Side

John Cleese, a once-beloved member of the iconic comedy sextet “Monty Python,” has been showing signs of Roganism for some time now. Today, the transformation is complete, as right-wing outlet GB News announces Cleese’s grand return to television by way of a new talk show with conservative “free speech advocate” Andrew Doyle. Its theme? “Cancel culture.”

Now if you know anything at all, you probably can tell that the phrases “cancel culture” and “wokeism” are dog whistles for right-wing pundits eager to point out how a changing culture is becoming toxic for people who used to make a living telling “my wife” jokes. Which Cleese is no stranger to: awhile back, Cleese framed his entire standup act around his expensive divorce from his third wife. And something tells us the jokes won’t be any fresher on the comic’s upcoming GB News show, in which he’ll act as commentator and presenter.

Obviously, it doesn’t bode well for fans of Cleese’s earlier work.

John Cleese pic.twitter.com/G09fFhMHIN — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) October 10, 2022

Including fellow Python Eric Idle, who has managed to remain a lovely person.

I’m not listening but hearing the reaction to John Cleese on Today just reminded me of the wonderful Eric Idle interview in the Guardian last week (I thoroughly recommend a read) pic.twitter.com/dZOojH354U — Andrew Parrington (@AndrewGarethP) October 10, 2022

And even including…a past version of Cleese himself.

Old John Cleese has become everything young John Cleese mocked and ridiculed. It’s really too depressing to watch. — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 10, 2022

Let’s just pretend he’s been MIA since A Fish Called Wanda.

John Cleese’s credibility has ceased to be, is bereft of life, resting in peace, no more; he is an ex-comedian. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 10, 2022

Shame that John Cleese choked to death after failing to win the Best Screenplay Oscar for A Fish Called Wanda. — Christine Kelley is Southern Goffic (@ballardiangorse) October 10, 2022

In terms of what we can expect from Cleese’s new show, well, this tweet sums it up perfectly:

John Cleese on GB News is clearly going to be very… #r4today pic.twitter.com/ybomif6xIP — Rob 🌈🍦 (@rotster) October 10, 2022