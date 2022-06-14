Of Course.

Libs of TikTok’s Newest Target? A Children’s Hospital.

By

If you’re not aware of the hideous sh*tposter account “Libs of TikTok,” well, all I can say is that you’re doing something right.

Run by troll former real estate agent Chaya Raichik, the account clocks in at nearly one million followers and provides the basis for many an unhinged right-wing rant. Along with accusations of “grooming” directed at out-gay officials such as Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten, the account makes fun of trans folks and capes for Elon Musk, among other questionable moves.

Today, however, the account may have just topped itself. 

When the Libs of TikTok Twitter account got word that a children’s hospital in Nebraska was planning on holding a Pride event, they came down on the institution instantly. The hospital’s offense? Providing a booth at the event where kids can learn more about gender-affirming care. That’s it!

Sadly, the folks behind Libs of TikTok found this to be an egregious case of “grooming” and are now sending hate their way, along with pointing out that the hospital receives “millions” in state funding.

Well…yes. It’s a children’s hospital. 

This isn’t the first time the account has encouraged followers to take action against a specific event or initiative: earlier this week, the account posted the location and details of a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Public Library in California. Proud Boys showed up to accost the queen and the children in person. 

Tags: children's hospital, libs of tiktok, omaha, TikTok
Read More
Our Picks from Frameline: <i>Jimmy in Saigon</i> and <i>When Men Were Men</i>
Out of the Celluloid Closet
Our Picks from Frameline: Jimmy in Saigon and When Men Were Men
BY Emma Ambrose
Converse Focuses on Found Family for Their 2022 Pride Month Campaign
Chosen Family
Converse Focuses on Found Family for Their 2022 Pride Month Campaign
BY Joshua S. Mackey
Zachary Willmore is Reminding Us to Not Be a Drag, But to Be a Queen
20 Under 20
Zachary Willmore is Reminding Us to Not Be a Drag, But to Be a Queen
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]