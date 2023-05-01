A Kiss Member Just Went on an Anti-Trans Rant and the Hypocrisy is Stunning

For a dude who once played in a band called “Rainbow,” Kiss member Paul Stanley is NOT being very LGBTQ-friendly these days.

In a post from the weekend, Stanley—who spent the better part of his career wearing genderf*ck glam rock makeup—called trans-affirming care for kids a “sad and dangerous fad.” Commenters were quite swift in pointing out the hypocrisy.

Dude, you wear makeup for a living. https://t.co/RlqLat3baR — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) May 1, 2023

A member of KISS wants to say gender nonconformity is not natural after a lifetime of dressing like this and making a living on it. https://t.co/kZNtYDGf6P pic.twitter.com/oRJfObt9lm — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) April 30, 2023

Guy who has made a living off of dressing in platform shoes, sequin outfits with spandex pants, makeup and long hair says pronouns and gender affirming care are dangerous.



Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can go sit in a cactus patch! pic.twitter.com/J1ndZTREv8 — The Emo Dragon (@TheEmoDragon) May 1, 2023

And now Dee Snyder is jumping on the band wagon.

Dee Snyder, who made his living bring gender nonconforming, is now coming out as anti trans and agreeing with Paul Stanley's transphobic take. https://t.co/FhjCXazfyP pic.twitter.com/cZLFYQlQqv — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) May 1, 2023

But halt! There are layers to this. Not only is it divinely silly that Stanley is logging onto Twitter to blast out his views on something he has no authority on and no real stake in instead of spending his afternoon rewatching the glam rock masterpiece that is Velvet Goldmine, it’s also quite something considering that Stanley came up with the title for the Gene Simmons-penned Kiss song “Christine Sixteen,” about an adult man lusting after a 16-year-old girl.

Extremely sad to say, but increasingly with people who equate trans-affirming care with child grooming, it seems like the “whoever smelt it dealt it” rules apply.

This from the bloke who came up with the idea for "Christine Sixteen", a KISS song about an older man lusting after a 16yo schoolgirl… https://t.co/dn18gFSiMI — Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@StrewthQueen) May 1, 2023

If you have songs about fucking underage girls with lines like "when I saw you coming out of the school" and "she's young and clean" and bragged about fucking them irl then you have to sit this one out. https://t.co/0oVkMry3lO — Sturgeon's Law (@Sturgeons_Law) May 1, 2023

A lot of words about grooming from one of the world’s biggest statutory rape fans https://t.co/dZj4L4Vkwz — will (@VermintyFresh) April 30, 2023

But perhaps this commenter said it best: “you’re punching down from a ladder of ignorance, the opposite of rock n’ roll.”

1. You’re confusing sexuality w/ gender

2. You couldn’t withstand 3 minutes of questioning on this topic

3. You’re punching down from a ladder of ignorance – the opposite of rock’n’roll

4. You’ve no idea what you’d do if it were your own child

5. #TransKids have always existed 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/mtVukA0GjO — 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦A Republic If You Can Keep It (@kamcc71) May 1, 2023

Not very rock n’ roll of you at all, Paul Stanley.