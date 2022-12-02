About That Bosco Tweet…

As Twitter goes down the hole, there’s no time like the present to bring out the anal discourse. And who better to kick things off than a drag sensation like Bosco.

During an impressive run on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bosco demonstrated that she was no stranger to the occasional record-scratch comment. But these days, she is not content with roasting Ross Matthews—she’s roasting tops and bottoms across the world.

On Tuesday, the Seattle-based drag queen tweeted out: “I think we as a 🏳️‍🌈community🏳️‍🌈 are lying about how much we enjoy anal.” The tweet soon went viral, apparently because it struck a nerve (or several, repeatedly).

I think we as a 🏳️‍🌈community🏳️‍🌈 are lying about how much we enjoy anal — Bosco (@hereisbosco) November 29, 2022



There were some whose reading of the tweet was telling, to say the least. “Because we don’t enjoy it, we LOVE it,” Daya Betty responded.

Because we don’t enjoy it, we LOVE it — Daya Betty (@daya_betty417) November 29, 2022



Others took the opportunity to commiserate on prep work and pain. “Girl that shit hurts,” said Kandy Muse.

!!!!!!!!!!!!! Girl that shit hurts — KANDY “THE ICON” MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) November 29, 2022

Truer words have never been spoken — DeJa “THE THICKNESS” Skye (@DeJaSkye) November 29, 2022

It’s the prep for me. — Praise Bey 🙏🏾🐝♒️ (@Malibubarbarian) November 29, 2022

For some, the tweet sparked serious discussion about the communal expectations around anal.

I think porn and the gay community make anal seem like a walk in the park. That you can do it anywhere at anytime with no consequences. When the reality its starkly different. Theres a lot of prep work before everything is sunshine and roses. Otherwise it can be a smelly mess. — Starskreem (@DeceptiKON82) November 29, 2022

I like the idea of it so much but when I saw the term “Side” start to pop up I was like this fits me waaaay better — Jordi, The Clever Surname (@SSBUBarbarose) November 29, 2022

One way or another, Bosco’s words had everyone picking sides—literally, in some cases. For the uninitiated, “side” refers to someone who prefers not to have penetrative anal sex. It is used in conjunction with terms like top, bottom, and vers. You can even combine terms, eg “side-vers,” to describe liking anal sometimes but not always.

The term has become so popular that Grindr added side to its list of positions earlier this year. And with stars like Bosco giving sides a voice, we might just be heading into a brave new era where there’s more to gay identity than top, bottom, or vers.