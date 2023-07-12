5 Black Sapphic Celebrity Relationships That Scream Couple Goals

With the debut of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film around the corner, its stars have been on a whirlwind press run filled with fabulous fashion and campy shenanigans. One of the film’s stars, Alexandra Shipp (who plays Author Barbie), arrived on at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles with bestie and fellow actress Kiersey Clemons. Well, a few photos lovingly shared between the two queer actors begged fans to ask the question: “Are they a couple or not?”. Well, Shipp answered that with an edited caption to her Instagram post confirming that the two aren’t an item, but fans were loving the thought of high profile Black queer women in love.

Representation in any space is impactful and Black sapphic representation, which includes Black folks who may identify as an of the variety of identities such as lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, queer, nonbinary, trans femme, masc, and cis, is just as important. Of course there are plenty of Black sapphic relationships around the world and there are some on-screen projects that highlight them too. Most recently, you have Leota (Danielle Brooks), daughter of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and her wife Keeya (Elizabeth Ludlow) in the DCEU Max original series Peacemaker, Nabiyah Be and Ayesha Harris’ loving relationship as the couple Simone and Bernie in the late 70s-inspired Daisy Jones & the Six, and then there’s Janelle Monaé‘s celebration of Black queer sapphics in their music videos from their album The Age of Pleasure.

Still, Black sapphics dating each other tends to be rarely seen on camera and there’s nothing wrong with wanting more representation in this department. So, here are five Black sapphic celebrity couples showing us what queer couple goals look like.