U-Hauling

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Just Went from 0 to 100 Real Quick

By

Spring has officially sprung, and some folks are feeling the allergies and the love. Onesuch couple is “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who embarked on a secret wedding this weekend, according to Page Six.

On the extremely minimal guest list was Kim Kardashian, a longtime client of Appleton’s who accompanied the pair to “Usher: The Vegas Residency” the day after the wedding.

After unveiling their relationship in February via twin Instagram posts (the only way to do it), Gage and Appleton have wasted no time getting serious. After meeting just four months ago, the couple has fully U-Hauled, to the delight of literally everyone who’s been waiting for Gage to come out since “White Lotus” Season 1.

With the news of their secret wedding, fans have even more to scream about.

While others are…concerned.

Listen, just let them be happy, ok? We surely can’t all be miserable lonely shut-ins!

Good things come to those who wait…six months.

