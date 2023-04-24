Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Just Went from 0 to 100 Real Quick

Spring has officially sprung, and some folks are feeling the allergies and the love. Onesuch couple is “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who embarked on a secret wedding this weekend, according to Page Six.

On the extremely minimal guest list was Kim Kardashian, a longtime client of Appleton’s who accompanied the pair to “Usher: The Vegas Residency” the day after the wedding.

After unveiling their relationship in February via twin Instagram posts (the only way to do it), Gage and Appleton have wasted no time getting serious. After meeting just four months ago, the couple has fully U-Hauled, to the delight of literally everyone who’s been waiting for Gage to come out since “White Lotus” Season 1.

With the news of their secret wedding, fans have even more to scream about.

This entire saga happened in less than six months which is very much lesbian behavior which in turn makes it a strong showing of queer solidarity/praxis https://t.co/5ESDYvpgYq — Howard Ashman stan account (@MichaelChu7) April 24, 2023

While others are…concerned.

Damn! It's been 4 months? That's quick, even by gay standards. Lukas Gage really said, i'm getting out of this grim apartment and i'm never coming back!!! https://t.co/gqAb5xn7EC — Ben (@MrBenjiWeb) April 24, 2023

the timeline of this relationship is wild, like at least adopt a cat together and name it Meryl Streep first https://t.co/ajC4B5QIhj — mikey 🕺✨ (@Blitheringmikey) April 24, 2023

Listen, just let them be happy, ok? We surely can’t all be miserable lonely shut-ins!

Need this to happen to me now https://t.co/u6p5x1GfK0 — Anastasia Gracia (@agracia623) April 24, 2023

he wasn’t far from his role i see https://t.co/6G5hHjKnpt — 1989 (@skywalkerrxx) April 24, 2023

All in under six months. Honestly goals https://t.co/aBKmQBZaWw — Kamala’s Silk Press (@turnandstomp) April 24, 2023

Good things come to those who wait…six months.