Queer Couples Shared How They Met and and the Result is Beautiful

When Twitter user @inaribriana shared this prompt, queer people answered in the best way, andwe knew we had to share the love.

Happy queer couples are now sharing their stories online, including how and where they met their significant other, what stage of their life they were in when it happened, and where they are now. Many of them have just gotten married, or have proudly spent a decade together since meeting. It’s especially wonderful to see the prompt is primarily filled with couples of color.

At a time when dating apps are hell on earth and being out as queer is increasingly unsafe, queer people sharing their love online can feel (and be) revolutionary. These couples are simultaneously inspirational and ordinary, because queer people fall in love every day, everywhere —no matter how much certain groups want us to think otherwise

. These tweets show queer romance as something that real people experience, all over the world; and for most of them, it’s been many, many years of romance and sweet adventure together. We have always been here, and we always will be.

So enjoy these reminders that people who look like us, and love like us, and met in places we go every day—yes, Instagram, but also on campus, in fandoms, at basketball games, and through TikTok—find lasting love that has brightened their lives. Let’s hold onto hope with all that we have. Queer love must be celebrated! (And for those of us who are extremely single, let’s take down some notes…)

We were in the same friend group, but we weren’t really close until after covid began. We started hanging out, taking walks and going on dates as friends. A year later, after fake-dating for 3 months, we confessed and we’ve been together ever since.

Friends to lovers trope ♡ https://t.co/GvPypj0f3M pic.twitter.com/2leeJY97ax — Giulia Tofana (@naturally_inam) April 12, 2023

A writing class 7 years ago, both of us dreaming about becoming authors.



Now we’re married, NYT bestselling authors. We wrote a book together & have a beautiful baby girl. ❤️ https://t.co/V2dr1mizrY pic.twitter.com/cWvX64ovIO — Rachael Lippincott (@rchllipp) April 12, 2023

We met on socials. I ignored him at first because I wasn’t looking to date. But one thing about Desmond is he is annoyingly persistent. So I took him to brunch and we’ve been dating ever since. And we like date date! Every night is date night. So glad I chose this pain in the ass https://t.co/6lhp6kQfBu pic.twitter.com/32uuyMNGsv — GRAND PRIZE PAPI (@JustinDesean) April 12, 2023

We met on the infamous Grindr, he was obsessed from the first link. Couldn’t get this man out my phone. Found ourselves spending everyday together and here we are 5 committed years later🥹😍 https://t.co/AdCA4G7Pqb pic.twitter.com/D2ucXgRBUo — IG: @ty.monte (@PuckerPunchGuy) April 12, 2023

Tinder 2018. It was supposed to just be a hookup but they said ‘I’m gonna be the reason you come out to your family and I’m going to make you my wife’. I was like BET!



Now we’re engaged 🥹🫶🏽 https://t.co/n2RXt8zWQC pic.twitter.com/l1mA782Lt4 — nahla (@kingnahlaa) April 12, 2023

Fandoms are magic —and they clearly bring people together in more ways than one!

technically we met at a scorch trials fan event in 2014 (but I barely remember this) then we actually matched on hinge in late 2019! 3+ years later we’re planning our gay ass wedding and disgustingly loved up hehe 🧿🫶🏾💘 https://t.co/vP31JzALpA pic.twitter.com/pXOgAguapg — ☆ (@earthpersonas) April 12, 2023

sheith twt you did a few things right https://t.co/4EAZoerwwY pic.twitter.com/lf0RSVK2Re — quinn ✰ @finals (@starkillling) April 12, 2023

Did not know that Pokémon Facebook chat was a thing until now, but we will be looking into it immediately.

So… Back in 2011, we met each other in a Pokémon Facebook Chat that I was invited to by my now Mentor Scorpio. We were friends for the longest, but then something sparked in 2016 that got us to talking more intimately. I haven't been devoted or loved anyone as much https://t.co/4uTkydd5xj pic.twitter.com/P2WxsX6S5U — Hyozen, The Light Within (@TheHyozenOne) April 12, 2023

We love to see meet-cutes still happen like in the early 2000s rom-coms. These couples met at bars, rival sports games, through friends of friends, and at the library.

First time I saw her was in the library @ Hampton, i said “wow ur so pretty!”, she smiled & said “Thanks so are you!” Never saw each other again. We both graduated & I found her socials, just for her to tell me she moving to where I live 🥰🤭 one invite to spark & it was up 😂😂 https://t.co/bs2PYGgHnK pic.twitter.com/ajDhL7o2cP — yung stunna (@kaythesuperhero) April 12, 2023

At a basketball game, I was a cheerleader and she was playing for the opposing team but I was cheering for her cause she was tough asf😭 after the game she came straight up to me in the hallway & kissed me lmao then boom we getting married July 1😂🫶🏽 https://t.co/UzgehOcqui pic.twitter.com/c5ZyapsnKf — Cheyenne✨ (@_CleeChey) April 12, 2023

We met in 2016, we lived in the same res at uni. I had the biggest crush on her. I popped in every day after class and we'd hang out until we fell asleep. We kinda drifted but remained friendly until we matched on tinder (cringe) last year and now she's stuck with me 5eva https://t.co/a60DXPAJbS pic.twitter.com/3qkwtOdV8u — toto woof (@pr_mrick) April 12, 2023

Went to a new queer club in my area and she just happened to be invited by her friend who wasn’t even queer. Seen her walking down the steps and called her cute not even thinking about it next thing ya know we dancing together the rest of the night. Went on the our first date- https://t.co/sXyg7Vn232 pic.twitter.com/kuCIS6Sr6K — Hunni🧚🏾 (@PLAYBOIHUNNI) April 12, 2023

my best friend in high school was her best friend in college. so i knew of her since 2012.

FF 2015, i was in the air force and i decided to come home and visit. our mutual bestie wasn’t home so we decided to hangout…she was flirting the whole time😌 it was history ever since https://t.co/FK6SWHthr8 pic.twitter.com/01NxOhuqJM — CERTIFIED CAMERA GIRL📷 (@cameragirl34) April 12, 2023

Ran in tangential circles for years. After many attempts of asking me on a date (which I dismissed bc I thought she was straight), one day she flat out said something along the lines of “I likes ya and I wants ya.” In that moment I was hers and we’ve been together almost 3 years https://t.co/KawZfe6lty pic.twitter.com/DvcJ4z5EuK — HOMOSEXUAL RIGAMAROLE (@bathesnboytears) April 12, 2023

Can’t argue with the tried-and-true classic: Sliding into their DMs (with the winning combo of respect and a sense of humor)

I posted a TikTok telling them to help me find my future wife…she slid in my DMs. We talked every single day from that day forward. Taking flights almost every two weeks to see each other. Married her this year on March 3rd 🤍 thanks TikTok lol https://t.co/Ol5pxiuq2F pic.twitter.com/1hfrIqzu2Q — Shay ❤️‍🔥 (@Kashebryion) April 12, 2023

Which of your mutuals are you still Story-reacting with heart eyes to when you could be married already? Think about that!

We had a mutual friend and were mutuals on IG. One day I was sick of the heart eyes on my story and told her “you have one more time before you need to meet me in my dm ”. That was 4 years ago. We’ll be celebrating 2 years married next Saturday 🥰 https://t.co/eP5qZBH2ug pic.twitter.com/1jFHgVkOC1 — ✨ (@_thatsmena) April 12, 2023

He slid into my DMs, whilst I was in a relationship and I shut it down of course #YorubaMenDontCheat 🙃 Then 2 months later (now single) – I walked into a dinner party and he was there 😪 10 years later, we’re getting married in 2 weeks ❤️ https://t.co/tW2xRpOxcc pic.twitter.com/r5YeN2KJZe — 😌 (@teesjourney) April 12, 2023

Jordan Brand coming through with the assist!

She saw me in a tiktok the Jordan Brand posted and thought I was cute 😇. So she found me on Instagram and slid in my DM in the SMOOTHEST way I’ve ever seen.



Had our first date a month later and been rockin ever since https://t.co/oBVY1jMJAV pic.twitter.com/Q2IoqC7v26 — DJ Ca$h Era (@DJCaShEra) April 12, 2023

She dm on Instagram. We instantly vibed , almost like besties😂.She was easy to talk to & treated me like a princess. We hung out for an entire day for our first date,snuck out of town together on Vday & she asked me to be her girlfriend on my birthday 😘🫶🏽. 2 years this year . https://t.co/xdzCX6sRSm pic.twitter.com/BnsPAWLCNw — JuJu 💜 (@Naeasa__) April 12, 2023

Some of us just be scrolling and tapping, wasting away… But not these people! They went and found true love by connecting on social media.

We met on social media, Twitter actually. Met up a few times & became really good friends. Clubs & vacays, we had a BALL! I expressed my feelings for him. Initially, he friendzoned me😂 until I started dating again. He called me & told me it was time to settle down. 🥂✨year 8. https://t.co/0eaqm59guW pic.twitter.com/7y3BK9mggr — Lamar Scott (@being_scott_) April 12, 2023

“Exposed as top story viewer” is an origin story for the ages.

I superliked @kianamaiart on tinder but we didn't rly connect until the instagram stories algorithm showed my icon as a top viewer of her story



and now we're gonna be dating for 5 years this june 🥺 https://t.co/K6bZesvznP pic.twitter.com/vmekTJZP6L — it’s mils (@miwwiew) April 12, 2023

Met on IG during covid. She joined my live &said cheers to being her new gf (I laughed, played it off bc I really ain’t hear what she said but I liked her😂) we drove 6+ hours to see e/o until I graduated. After that I was w/her every single day, moved in& now we locked in 4L😭💕 https://t.co/1vESPoe4jp pic.twitter.com/SfqLuvUgVT — Samiyah (@miylifestyle) April 12, 2023

The journey from commenting on his oldest pic, to blocked for a year, to this… what a rollercoaster ride!

Commented on my oldest pic on instagram (before DMs) talked off and on, blocked each other for over a year, fast forward to today & boom https://t.co/Vxj69C20LH pic.twitter.com/bW0t3lWbqt — MARO WAYDA (@__camaro_) April 12, 2023

These gorgeous couples are an important reminder that it’s always worth shooting your shot!

We worked together in @BlackInChem in 2021. When I got on our first Zoom call I was like 👀😍🤤. So I decided to shoot my shot 4 months later. Annnddd here we are a year and a half later 🥰. @Devin_Eleven https://t.co/64xViGdF04 pic.twitter.com/E5olvCHEPO — Dr. Brea Manuel, PhD (@breadascientist) April 12, 2023

At work she spotted me as I was throwing a bridal shower for a co worker. She asked around about me and word got to me. I played it off and asked her on a date to football game. She couldn’t go so later that day she asked (begged) my Bf for my number. It’s been 4 1/2 years.💕 https://t.co/ddovqA1xY1 pic.twitter.com/K07imNSjNz — . (@_________Txk) April 12, 2023

This hospital plot twist is for those of you still waiting to hear back for someone. Obviously it’s not ideal, but you never know! He might still be out there, just give him a minute to get discharged.

Met on a dating app.. lowkey I thought he ghosted me.. tell me why he was in the HOSPITAL.. we went on a date the day he got out .. we’re married now , but been together since that date 🖤 https://t.co/qttlp7IHlQ pic.twitter.com/VzgII5JN1g — Jon Snow (@CheckOutJon) April 12, 2023

There are thousands of couples sharing their love in the thread, and new love stories continue to be added, so if you need some positivity, go ahead and scroll. We could all use a little positivity right now.◆