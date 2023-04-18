Queer People are Not Happy With Vanessa Lachey After That “Love is Blind” Reunion

As if the “Love is Blind” drama couldn’t get any worse after that epic Netflix kerfuffle, queer fans are expressing more than a little disappointment at Vanessa Lachey’s response to some of the couples in question.

The bulk of the drama surrounds Jackie and Marshall, the couple that didn’t stay together for pretty obvious reasons. We all remember what happened after some of Jackie’s texts were leaked earlier this month: she claimed that Marshall had a little “sugar” in his “tank,” based on Jackie’s own homophobic assumptions about what it means to be for a man—queer or straight—to be “manly” enough.

To which Marshall responded:

The only “sugar” I got goes on those f*cking pancakes 🥞 — Marshall Glaze (@marshalltglaze) April 6, 2023

On top of that, Marshall made a previous comment about Jackie about her “strong jawline” that reeked of transphobia.

Vanessa is offended on Jackie's behalf because Marshall told her, in jest, that she had a strong jawline, but she isn't the least bit concerned about Jackie being blatantly homophobic toward him in leaked text msgs. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE, PLEASE. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE — 𝓜. (@thevivrantthing) April 17, 2023

Now not only did Vanessa Lachey not comment on the homophobia or transphobia, she felt the need to be offended for Jackie after hearing about the “jawline” comment.

Now, fans are wondering how Vanessa and Nick Lachey got this gig in the first place.

i need to see vanessa lachey's qualifications because …. — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2023

Vanessa Lachey being hesitant to call Jackie’s leaked texts about Marshall homophobic makes me super nervous about them hosting the queer ultimatum reunion — Leticia Miranda (@leticia) April 17, 2023

But fear not: the Lacheys are not hosting the upcoming queer “Love is Blind” spinoff “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

Still, the timing isn’t great.

The fact that the homo/transphobia was just completely glossed over is further proof Nick/Vanessa Lachey are the WORST reunion hosts. Really sick of my community being a punchline while you simultaneously pander to us with your first ever queer dating show. #LOVEISBLINDreunion — Erica (@ericajcall) April 17, 2023

I find it interesting that Nick and Vanessa Lachey opted out of hosting the Queer show. #loveisblindlive #UltimatumQueerLove — Mo to tha… (@_MoneyMo) April 17, 2023

Whether or not the couple “opted out,” it’s becoming clear they’re not equipped to deal with queer contestants and their needs.

Thank GOD Netflix did not force the queers to have to deal with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. That truly would have been a hate crime 😮‍💨 https://t.co/8wqdQQkVOh — MaiLinh Nguyen (@mailinh) April 18, 2023

The fact that Vanessa played right into the transphobia by being offended for Jackie shows that she’s far from ready to unpack all the other anti-queer microaggressions that keep coming up throughout the show.

So Vanessa is going to get mad at Marshall for saying she has a strong jawline but not also mad at Jackie for this homophobic shit??? Fuck off dude https://t.co/EQMiwZ481s — Serena | ReadTheRiot ᱬ (@_readtheriot) April 17, 2023

Here’s hoping “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” hosts will actually be able to unpack some of the homophobia and transmisogyny of its predecessor. Also…maybe stop asking people when they’re going to have babies, Vanessa! Ew!