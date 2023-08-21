Todrick Hall Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Singer and dancer Todrick Hall has revealed he’s in a new relationship. Well, we say “new”, but he and the man in question have been dating now for six months, according to a post from Hall on his Instagram.

“Boyfriend Hard Launch 🚀” said Hall, 38. “I started dating @liamroodhouse about 6 months ago and it seems like every single day he gives me a new reason to fall deeper in love with him! I’m a lucky guy to get to call this incredible human MINE, and even luckier that I get to dance beside him every night for the next two months on tour! Let’s go baby boy! I HAVE A BOYFRIEEEEEEND!”

Accompanying the caption was a slideshow of Hall and Liam Roodhouse together.

Earlier over the weekend, Hall announced the line-up of dancers joining him on his upcoming ‘The Velvet Rage’ tour. Roodhouse was one of those pictured.

The first show takes place September, 8th, in Vancouver, Canada. Around 30 other dates follow across North America.

Roodhouse has also already featured in one of Hall’s videos. You can see him in Hall’s “No B!tch” video from a couple of months ago.

Although this is Hall’s first official confirmation of their relationship, Roodhouse has posted several images to his own Instagram of him and the “Hair Nails Hips Heels” singer in recent months.

Todrick Hall found fame when he appeared on the ninth season of American Idol. He has since released several albums and appeared in Broadway shows.

He has amassed an Instagram following of 1.7 million and has a hardcore fandom who turn out for his frequent tours.

However, he has also enjoyed his fair share of controversy. Last year, he spent a spell in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Although coming second, Hall was widely criticized for his behavior on the show and exchanges with other housemates.

There were also accusations that earlier in his career Hall didn’t pay his dancers, instead asking them to appear in his videos for exposure. He has since owned up to making mistakes in his past and learning from them. However, he knows some people are fond of reminding him of his past behavior. In his post over the weekend revealing his dancers, HALL pointedly said, “Meet the six sexy, talented and fabulous PAID dancers who’ll be joining me on my “Velvet Rage Tour!”

Hall’s last boyfriend is believed to have been model and dancer David Borum. Hall introduced him to the world via a similar Instagram post in 2021. It’s not known when they split up.

Check out some more photos of Hall’s new boo below.

