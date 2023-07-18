Exclusive Photos: From Bootie Bump to Astronaut, Reimagining Barbie Through a Transhumanist Lens

Photographer Courtney Charles is into Barbie. Like really into Barbie.

Riding the wave of Greta Gerwig’s feature film and an increased interest in doll culture, Charles gathered notable trans, nonbinary, and ally models (including Calvin Klein model Jari Jones) for a Barbie-inspired photo series that pays homage to our favorite 11.5-inch plastic icon.

Charles hopes the series sparks conversation and critical thinking around transhumanism, defined as a “philosophical and scientific movement that advocates the use of current and emerging technologies — such as genetic engineering, cryonics, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology — to augment human capabilities and improve the human condition.”

“It’s always fascinating watching people view the images in galleries and seeing some of them struggle with their attraction to them,” says Charles. “Because the models are so attractive, viewers often don’t notice right away that the nipples and belly buttons have been removed. My hope is that they realize it’s the idea itself that they’re attached to more than any physical aspect.”

Previously exhibited in Provincetown, Charles shared selections with INTO, along with commentary on the inspiration for each tableau.