Ezra Miller Faces 26 Years in Prison After Pleading Not Guilty to Burglary Charges

A new turn of events in Ezra Miller (they/them) drama. The 30-year-old actor recently pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges in Vermont. Earlier this year, Miller was accused of stealing alcohol bottles from a neighbor’s residence while they were away from their place.

As part of Miller’s release, they are required to stay away from the owner of the residence, as well as stay away from four other people on a list of five. Miller’s attorney agreed to the conditions, while Miller acknowledged that they understood the conditions. However, if found guilty, Miller will face up to 26 years in prison – 25 for burglary and an additional year for larceny accusations.

This next step comes after a string of unsettling events conducted by The Flash actor, including attacking patrons at a bar in Hawaii and throwing a chair at a person in the person’s residence, also in Hawaii. As stated in Variety, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho confirmed that, since March 7, 2022, Miller had been the source of 10 police calls.

Miller released a statement in The Hollywood Reporter on August 15, 2022, lamenting their actions and citing that they were “suffering complex mental health issues.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” they said in their statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

And while those who are navigating mental health complexities should seek out support and guidance, it doesn’t absolve them from their wrongdoings – Miller included. However, the opposite seems to be happening as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to move forward with The Flash movie, which is slated to premiere next year on June 23, 2023.

This move was recently called out, as well as the mistreatment of women in Hollywood, by media mogul Issa Rae in an interview with Elle.

“There are just too many enablers for there to be real change. People have to be held accountable,” she stated. “The stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders.”