Jameela Jamil Just Made a Shockingly Correct Statement

Actress, activist, and “thriving multi-millionaire” Jameela Jamil just said what everyone was thinking.

Addressing the Met Gala theme (“Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”) the “Good Place” actress had some words about Lagerfeld’s complicated legacy.

In an Instagram post, Jamil pointed out some of the more cringeworthy aspects of celebrating Lagerfeld, including his history of fatphobia and femmephobia. At one point, the famed designer even remarked that “no one wants to see curvy women” on the runway.

While it’s absolutely true that the fashion world has selective memory when it comes to honoring the legacies of “great men,” it’s a bit of a shock to hear it coming from Jamil, who has been long under fire for a number of PR mishaps—including her coming out as queer time conveniently ahead of her judgeship on “Legendary”.

Florence Pugh’s Met Gala Look Has the Gays Wondering Something

But listen, when she’s right, she’s right. But we reserve the right to be shocked.

Folks are taking this occasion to reference the beloved Onion article of legend:

Will wonders never cease? I mean, probably not.

Tags: call out, Fatphobia, Femmephobia, Jameela Jamil, Karl Lagerfeld, Legendary, line of beauty, Met Gala, The Good Place, The Onion
