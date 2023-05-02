Florence Pugh’s Met Gala Look Has the Gays Wondering Something

Move over Gaylor Swift conspiracy theorists, there’s a new fan theory in town. It involves one Met Gala, two starlets, and one chic shorn hair look.

That’s right, you guessed it: Florence Pugh’s shaved head look already has the gays a’buzzin’.

this picture of florence pugh pic.twitter.com/wVUtTc6NIB — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) May 2, 2023

Not only has Pugh’s newest hair look convinced us she can pull off absolutely any hairstyle she wants at any time, it’s also serving Tank Girl realness. And you’d better believe that we are all sitting up and taking notice.

florence pugh shaved head im gay — 🍓🐱✨ (@esteemedmothman) May 1, 2023

Yes friends, it’s Buzzcut Season, and Pugh is rocking the look with the best of the gays.

But there’s something else that has our eyebrows raised…

florence pugh and ashley park at the met gala after-party pic.twitter.com/fuHgrJ0Ddq — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) May 2, 2023

Not only did Pugh reveal her new look at the Met Gala, she was spotted holding hands with KPOP actress Ashley Park.

Florence Pugh compareceu a after party do #MetGala com Ashley Park pic.twitter.com/k7nrcljArp — Florence Pugh Update (@pughupdate) May 2, 2023

The two were seemingly inseparable at noted queer icon Janelle Monáe’s afterparty.

Florence Pugh at the Met Gala After-Party hosted by Janelle Monae pic.twitter.com/ikbL4ldEu1 — Florence Pugh Photos (@pughphotos) May 2, 2023

To make matters even gayer, Pugh was also snapped holding hands with Priyanka Chopra.

florence pugh holding women's hands she did that for the gays pic.twitter.com/BCMD3Ru4hW — ophelie (@CAPTAINLARS0N) May 2, 2023

Now listen, having a buzzcut and holding hands with a woman does not make you gay. But it does constitute gay culture. Once again, I do not make the rules.