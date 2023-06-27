Nothing to See Here, Just Some Extremely Gay Vintage Ads

Remember catalogs? Of course you do! Remember having to call someone on the phone, read off an extremely specific order number to a customer service representative, and then giving them your parents’ credit card info? It was great.

But even more amazing than the tactile sensation of flipping through a catalog was seeing the models. What pose would they strike? What wholesome yet faintly ridiculous situations would they show them in? And for the love of God, how many times could they show a group of models jumping in the same leaf pile to herald the approach of fall?

These questions are, of course, theoretical. Catalogs represent a time gone by, and a place to which we can never, as a society, truly return.

But what we can do is look back and laugh at just how silly some of them are.