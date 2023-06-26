The Elusive Himbo Hall of Fame

Himbos. If only there were more of them. Sure, there are plenty of young men with chiseled physiques. Lots of guys who are genuine and kind. And plenty of boys who are not that bright. But all three, together, in one ripped package? That’s a rarity. And it’s why true himbos are so highly prized.

Here’s a short list of our favorite contemporary himbos, the sweet, hot dumbasses of your dreams.