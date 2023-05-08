Target’s 2023 Pride Capsule is Here and the Internet Has Thoughts

It’s that time again: the time for every corporation from Lockheed-Martin to Monsanto to upload rainbow gradient logos on social media and call it a day. That’s right babes: Pride is upon us. And for the fashion-minded, that means one thing and one thing only: Target Pride merch.

Even though we’re freshly into May, Target has wasted no time in delivering Pride merch that we absolutely had no idea we needed, like this drag bird:

target pride collection gets better every year idc pic.twitter.com/AvnKAjg6Zk — matt (@mattxiv) May 5, 2023

And we can’t forget this bone for all those queer parents of homophobic dogs out there:

I rlly love this pride toy from target bc it implies your dog used to be a homophobe but is working on it pic.twitter.com/K1bzYpZDfu — snapewife guy (@horrorwine) May 7, 2023

And yes, I, too, have questions about the “pride cat scratcher” pictured beneath. But all questions aside, this year’s drop is pretty good, and by “good,” I mean hilarious. As the ever-iconic Matt Bernstein pointed out, “Live, Laugh, Lesbian” is an instant classic.

Target Pride collection just dropped pic.twitter.com/dEmYP09YQA — mark (@mdseeley) May 6, 2023

What about a green jumpsuit that just says “gay“? I know I want it!

losing my mind over this piece of clothing from target's pride collection pic.twitter.com/yZuweDzKCN — maddy the menace (@madddddys) May 1, 2023

Tag yourself, I’m limp-wristed skeleton.

target pride collection is on to something with this one pic.twitter.com/R6pnYGNVGe — Moss (PRE-ORDER HELLAWEEN) (@Dinolich) May 8, 2023

it’s finally that time of the year when the target pride collection makes me (a gay person) slightly homophobic pic.twitter.com/jTBnd9tKhT — Rio (@riomat7) May 5, 2023

This one’s for all those gassy girls.

babe wake up Target Pride Merch just dropped

(this is my haul, corporations profiting off pride month is obvi kind of sketch but these are fun)(special shout out to the gay icon shrek gassy quote tshirt) pic.twitter.com/Fb2XmuyLlt — Tyle Christensen (@tylercarlchris) May 8, 2023

Can’t wait to be seen (in the laundry unit of my building an nowhere else) wearing these designs.

“Are you wearing the Ta-“



“Target ‘Live, Laugh, Lesbian’ Pride t-shirt? Yeah, I am.” pic.twitter.com/70ebiCrwUb — Andrew (@andrewsfancyhuh) May 4, 2023

goddammit am i gonna get tricked into buying something from the target pride collection pic.twitter.com/PngCzlT3yS — loretta castorini (@fatbaby609) May 8, 2023

Fashion AND a message? Wow.

I was like "oh target pride isn't that bad this year" and then I saw this lol pic.twitter.com/c1BiIbaw92 — Sam (@samwightt) May 8, 2023

All jokes aside, props to Target for actually hiring a nonbinary artist for this year’s drop:

But let’s be honest: pride isn’t pride without GTS kombucha in the mix. And it better be the kind WITH the “mother!”

Kind of obsessed with Target putting this kombucha in the Pride section? pic.twitter.com/V8nckWQTDB — Hillary Elizabeth (@omgitshillary) May 5, 2023

Rainbow capitalism, you’ve done it again!