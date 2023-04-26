First Images of Flounder from The Little Mermaid are Here, and the Reactions are Hilarious

The opening of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is nearly upon us, and the first image of Flounder, Ariel’s gay undersea bestie, has sent waves of shock and terror through across the Internet.

And let me tell you, Sebastian the crab doesn’t fare much better. Fans are currently wondering: is this The Little Mermaid, or Creature From the Gay Lagoon?

me and my friends would've killed both of them with hammers i can tell you that much https://t.co/00U8Jc9b6d — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) April 26, 2023

The people are shocked, horrified, and begging for a little less CG-enabled realism, please and thank you.

First posters for Sebastian and Flounder in ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’. pic.twitter.com/QIwoWJeQId — Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable) April 26, 2023

We’ll be haunted by these images for at least a month.

The body horror is real.

"Every moment is a nightmare for me Ariel. Do you know what life is like for a fish? I eat other fish. And try not to be eaten by bigger fish. All of them scream in terror and rage, Ariel, all day and night. That is all the ocean is. A void of endless screaming." https://t.co/MIw78SFArj — Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) April 26, 2023

“Hopefully we all sort of get how realism isn’t a friend of animat-“

(A rumbling is heard as this crests over the horizon line) https://t.co/ZKklH3r62z — Chance! Looking for work! (@chance_second) April 26, 2023

As one user astutely put it, this fish—once an adorable cartoon queer—has that faraway, glossy look in his eyes that can only suggest a lifetime of sexual dissociation.

There’s a sadness in his eyes you only see in Eastern European gay porn https://t.co/cAOvP3JhcR — 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙘𝙠 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙢𝙮 (@EmmaTolkin) April 26, 2023

I love when live action remakes give the once adorable sidekick the look of a man that has watched the light fade from the eyes of dozens of his victims. https://t.co/tEZvIU2EFc — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 26, 2023

In other circumstances, we’d feel seen. But this is…a lot.

how have they invented uncanny valley for fish https://t.co/8mMf63HA3H — little mi (@bigdybbukenergy) April 26, 2023

At least Flounder was allowed to keep his queer hairstyle.

turns out adorable cartoon creatures such as “scuttling aquatic cockroach” and “a fish with hair” are not in fact adorable when rendered realistically https://t.co/vK7hQ23u79 — kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 26, 2023

The “Le Poisson” scene? It’s about to scar a new generation of gay children.

When that chef chases Sebastian it's gonna be harrowing https://t.co/AKq9pOWnR7 — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) April 26, 2023

The people are unhappy.

Such iconic designs that children will come to know and love https://t.co/P41J4n6e1j pic.twitter.com/W2N1z9KtmI — Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) April 26, 2023

All I can say is, good light sleeping tonight folks.