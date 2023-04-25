Hold Up

‘The Simpsons’ Give Homer the ‘Lemonade’ Treatment With a Beyoncé-Esque Music Video

By

Even The Simpsons are fans of Beyoncé, as evidenced by the show turning a solo song from patriarch Homer into a Lemonade-esque music video in a recent episode. 

On Sunday, The Simpsons debuted their 746 episode called “Fan-ily Feud”. The episode focused on Homer’s accidental entry into a music fandom war between artists Ashlee Starling and Echo, both played by singer-songwriter and Beyoncé impersonator Jade Novah. It’s pretty clear that the fandoms within the show are influenced by the Hive (Beyoncé) and the Swifties (Taylor Swift); the BTS Army just gets a blatant shoutout. 

As the Simpsons get caught up in the fandom war, Homer find out that his wife and kids have rallied against him: Bart and Lisa coordinated  fandom attacks and his wife unknowingly fueling Starling’s latest country-pop record “The Way You Was”.

With the support of Echo, Homer creates a song called “The Meltdown” to help his family understand how much he cares for them. The song pays tribute to Beyoncé’s highly acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade and the visuals within it. Any member of the Hive will be able to hear tinges of “Pray You Catch Me” and “Love Drought” in the music video, as well scenes that reflect the HBO film that Beyoncé paired with her highly acclaimed album. (The opening image is even reminiscent of the album’s cover art.) 

The Simpsons are notorious for adding guest stars to their episodes and many of them have been queer throughout the years. In this season alone, Drew Barrymore, Simu Liu, Melissa McCarthy, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Monet X Change and Bob the Drag Queen, Kerry Washington, and Billy Eichner have been featured on the show. Not to mention, certified bop star Lizzo is expected to guest star on the 34th season finale.

RELATED

Lizzo Protests Tennessee Drag Ban by Performing With Drag Artists in Knoxville Concert

While Beyoncé has never lended her voice talents to the show, she appeared in the hip hop-themed episode “The Great Phatsby” at a party for the rapper “Jay G”. 

It’s safe to say that the Hive is having a moment on television. After influencing the material within Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ Swarm, starring Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Billie Eilish, now they’re center stage in one of the most influential animated shows in the United States. 

Tags: Beyonce, BTS, Jade Novah, Lizzo, Swifties, Taylor Swift, The Hive, The Simpsons
