Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Take Us to Barbieland in New ‘Barbie’ Trailer

The wait is over, and the Barbie trailer is here!

After releasing a Stanley Kubrik 2001: A Space Odyssey-influenced teaser and several beautiful movie posters to promote the film, the Barbie trailer is out and takes us to “Barbieland”. In this new footage we get to explore bits and pieces of the coastal paradise, along with a variety of different Barbies (including Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon) and Kens (Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir). Not to mention, we get to see a little beef between Gosling and Liu’s Ken.

World’s seem to collide as humans (featuring America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells) and life size dolls share the screen in a variety of campy shenanigans. From ‘50s dance battles to McKinnon splits to *cough* “beach offs”, there’s plenty of fun chaos to go around.

While we don’t know much about the film, based on previously released premise, Barbie will center around the titular characters as she explores the human world. After being expelled from “Barbieland”, for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off on an adventure to find true happiness. But judging from the trailer, there’s so much more than meets the eye, just like the popular Mattel doll.

In an interview late last year with Variety, Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig discussed being “slightly terrified” from taking on the project.

“That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually that’s where the best stuff is. I am terrified of that,” said Gerwig. “Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender,’ then you’re like, ‘OK, I probably should do it.’”

Based on the trailer alone, we’re glad she did. The film, co-written by her husband and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, looks like a wild ride and I don’t think we want to get off just yet.

This deliciously pink movie comes to the silver screen on July 21.