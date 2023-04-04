These Character Posters for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Just Broke the Internet

Barbie has broken the internet with the release of new character stills and they look fantastic!

Rumors circulated around that a trailer for the larger than life doll movie would be released this week. While we are still waiting for said trailer, we have a Helen Mirren-narrated teaser trailer tiding us over and now, we a better glimpse at the various characters within Barbie as well.

When the film was announced, we knew that Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Hari Nef would be in the film. Now, we get a better look at several more additions to the Greta Gerwig movie, including pop star Dua Lipa, America Ferrara, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Rita Aryu, Helen Mirren, Alexandra Shipp, and that’s not even half of the cast. Not to mention, we get a fun Sex Education reunion with Gatwa, Mackey, and Connor Swindells.

Gerwig’s upcoming film, which she co-wrote with partner and fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, will center around Barbie as she explores the human world. After being expelled from “Barbieland” for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off on an adventure to find true happiness.

Leaked set footage showed how wonderfully campy and chaotic this film would be. Social media lit up with different theories on how the movie would unfold, but for many others, we just got lost in how perfectly plastic and fantastic this film could be. And even though Robbie was mortified by having said set pics released, we couldn’t be more excited.

Check out the posters for each Barbie character below:

Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21.