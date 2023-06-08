Rainbow Crapitalism

Cracker Barrel is Celebrating Pride Now Because We Live in Hell

By

In a strange and not-so-unexpected turn of events, Cracker Barrel is joining the legions of companies who turn their logo rainbow-colored in June.

That’s correct: the dubiously named fast-food chain Crackel Barrel is part of the rainbow capitalism army. Are we surprised? Not especially. Is it hilarious? Kind of, if you know even a tiny bit of the chain’s notorious history.

Now if you’ve been living under a rock, you might be asking yourself: “what’s the problem with Cracker Barrel?”

Where to begin.

RELATED

Queer People are Dancing, Spitting, and Pissing on Pat Robertson’s Grave

The chain has quite the checkered past, especially where racist and anti-Black incidents are concerned. Despite the company clarifying that its logo is not—as was once commonly believed—an image of an antebellum slaveowner holding a whip, the company was outed last year as employing a “code word” among the staff to refer to Black diners. This came to light after a Cracker Barrel hostess spilled everything on TikTok.

@cinnamnhoney

a waitress used to complain SO MUCH if i sat “canadians” in her section & i was so confused bc i thought canadians were stereotyped as nice

♬ original sound – kooze

In 2013, the company proudly and willingly sold items from a line of merch created by “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson, who shortly after went on record saying that he believes homosexuality to be “a sin.” Cracker Barrel refused to remove the items, explaining in a Facebook statement: “We apologize for offending you. We respect all individuals [sic] right to express their beliefs.”

Breezing past the FDA-related scandals—such as the 2018 salmonella outbreak and feeding a customer a tall cup of glass cleaner—we come to the many, many lawsuits Cracker Barrel eventually had to settle with the NAACP for its history of race-based discrimination. There was also that one time customers noticed a decoration that looked a whole lot like a noose hanging in one of the chain’s Connecticut locations.

So yeah, we’re not impressed, nor are we thrilled, by the fact that Cracker Barrel has decided to paint the backs of their rocking chairs rainbow. You can keep it!

That said, if this pisses off conservatives, it’s not a total loss.

Tags: Cracker Barrel, Eco-San, NAACP, noose, Pride, Pride Month, Racism, racist history, Rainbow Capitalism, rocking chairs, salmonella, welcome to hell
Read More in Food
Man Destroys the Wrong Beer During Anti-Woke Hissy Fit
Laughing Stock
Man Destroys the Wrong Beer During Anti-Woke Hissy Fit
BY Henry Giardina
The Thirst is Real for These Queer “Great British Bake Off” Contestants
Cake Daddies
The Thirst is Real for These Queer “Great British Bake Off” Contestants
BY Johnny Levanier
Introducing the ‘Other Church Wine’, GAYBOY Rosé
Take Me to Church
Introducing the ‘Other Church Wine’, GAYBOY Rosé
BY Marcus J. Hernandez
The Latest on INTO
Queer People are Dancing, Spitting, and Pissing on Pat Robertson’s Grave
Ding Dong
Queer People are Dancing, Spitting, and Pissing on Pat Robertson’s Grave
BY Henry Giardina
Ewok is the Trans and Deaf Esports Pro Changing the Game
25 Under 25
Ewok is the Trans and Deaf Esports Pro Changing the Game
BY Johnny Levanier
Country Music Star Maren Morris Is a Shining Example of LGBTQ+ Allyship
Allyship
Country Music Star Maren Morris Is a Shining Example of LGBTQ+ Allyship
BY Joshua S. Mackey
INTO arrow pointing down
IN YOUR INBOX