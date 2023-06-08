Queer People are Dancing, Spitting, and Pissing on Pat Robertson’s Grave

Today, the gay Internet is more joyful than we’ve seen since perhaps the death of Antonin Scalia. The reason? Well because ding dong, yet another witch is dead. This time, it’s none other than religious right pundit Pat Robertson. And folks are absolutely dancing on the anti-gay Baptist minister’s grave.
In case anyone needed a refresher, Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, believed that feminism was the devil and that the September 11th attacks were divinely ordained. So if you’re asking whether or not we’ll miss him, the answer is a resounding hell no!
The reception to Robertson’s death has been warm: you might call Twitter’s response the definition of “we love to see it.”
Nothing says Pride like the death of a proto-Hillsong preacher!
Let’s not forget this fabulous tidbit:
Robertson didn’t just pave the way for Christians aligning themselves with anti-gay hate: he was the Matt Walsh of his day.
It’s kismet, it’s bashert: it’s everything.
We’ll see you in hell, Pat.