Man Destroys the Wrong Beer During Anti-Woke Hissy Fit

It’s been over a week since Dylan Mulvaney appeared in a promotional ad for Bud Light, and “anti-woke” crusaders are still upset about it. They’re so upset that they’ve started taking it out on the wrong beer brand.

At least that’s what happened to one man after throwing a total hissy fit in the supermarket. Unluckily for him, he got “Busch Light” confused with Bud Light, because attention to detail is not in the right-wing wheelhouse.

he destroyed the wrong beer. He broke the busch light cans 😭 pic.twitter.com/6gRr4HOi3N — Victoria 🎀 🔆 (@EuphoriTori) April 18, 2023

Yesterday, a TikTok posted by the account @chandlerdavidson24 showed a man going absolutely postal in a Kansas Wal-Mart after seeing a certain brand of beer on display.

But lo, it was not the “woke” beer that everyone’s been talking about for a week. It was Busch Light, a completely different light ale.

Reminder that this kind of freak out is SOLELY over a 40 second ONLINE clip of a trans woman doing a short commercial for Budweiser.



A clip that MOST PEOPLE would have been completely unaware of had it not been for far-right commentators spreading their bullshit. https://t.co/rWlKoMhLhL — 🐱 Hugo the pink cat 🐱 (@HugoThePinkCat) April 18, 2023

Yes, these are the same people who claim they can “always” clock a trans woman.

It’s just too pathetic at this point.

spending the night in jail bc a podcaster told me to get mad at beer https://t.co/RNe8WYz5dS — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 18, 2023

MR BURNS: Smithers, have Busch Light destroyed.

SMITHERS: But sir, it's Bud Light that–

MR BURNS: Do as I say, dammit! https://t.co/6B6GcgoZ9C — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) April 18, 2023

The verdict is in: America has a problem, and Bud Light’s latest ad campaign ain’t it.