Laughing Stock

Man Destroys the Wrong Beer During Anti-Woke Hissy Fit

By

It’s been over a week since Dylan Mulvaney appeared in a promotional ad for Bud Light, and “anti-woke” crusaders are still upset about it. They’re so upset that they’ve started taking it out on the wrong beer brand.

At least that’s what happened to one man after throwing a total hissy fit in the supermarket. Unluckily for him, he got “Busch Light” confused with Bud Light, because attention to detail is not in the right-wing wheelhouse.

But lo, it was not the “woke” beer that everyone’s been talking about for a week. It was Busch Light, a completely different light ale.

Yes, these are the same people who claim they can “always” clock a trans woman.

It’s just too pathetic at this point.

Bud Light Has Always Been Super Queer, Actually

The verdict is in: America has a problem, and Bud Light’s latest ad campaign ain’t it.

Tags: anti-gay, beer, Bud Light, Busch Light, Dylan Mulvaney, Transphobia, woke beer, wrong beer
