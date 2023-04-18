Man Destroys the Wrong Beer During Anti-Woke Hissy Fit

It’s been over a week since Dylan Mulvaney appeared in a promotional ad for Bud Light, and “anti-woke” crusaders are still upset about it. They’re so upset that they’ve started taking it out on the wrong beer brand.
At least that’s what happened to one man after throwing a total hissy fit in the supermarket. Unluckily for him, he got “Busch Light” confused with Bud Light, because attention to detail is not in the right-wing wheelhouse.
Yesterday, a TikTok posted by the account @chandlerdavidson24 showed a man going absolutely postal in a Kansas Wal-Mart after seeing a certain brand of beer on display.
But lo, it was not the “woke” beer that everyone’s been talking about for a week. It was Busch Light, a completely different light ale.
Yes, these are the same people who claim they can “always” clock a trans woman.
It’s just too pathetic at this point.
The verdict is in: America has a problem, and Bud Light’s latest ad campaign ain’t it.