Gays Against Groomers Basically Just Endorsed Nazism

What happens when transphobic gays start talking about the good old days of the Weimar Republic? Well…nothing good, is the short answer.

If you’ve been at all aware of the group that calls itself “Gays Against Groomers,” you probably already know what they’re all about. Essentially, there’s a small but vocal segment of the queer community that believes that trans folks are the devil, and they love to act like the simple act of being trans is tantamount to child abuse. Again, nothing new there!

But acting like the Nazis had the right idea is really the take to end all takes. And that’s exactly the take that Gays Against Groomers just took.

Are they about to write a thread about how "nazis solved Weimar degeneracy?" This is straight up neo nazi propaganda. pic.twitter.com/owO3Z3vTGm — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) April 12, 2023

Now let’s get one thing straight: 2023 America is exactly like Weimar Germany. We’re dealing with inflation, persecution of minorities, and an encroaching genocide. But these people aren’t talking about anti-Blackness, anti-queerness, and the ongoing assault on trans rights. The only “experiment” that’s being done on kids is the experiment of “hey what if we take away puberty blockers and make trans kids and their families absolutely miserable?”

It’s a pretty grim thing when unfavorable comparisons to Weimar Germany somehow end with people looking favorably upon Hitler and his “solution.” Then again, when it comes to the right, can we be surprised?

Oh and don’t forget that time Tucker shouted “Welcome to Weimar” on air. pic.twitter.com/2rg3ClmB8p — Saffho 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@SaffhoArtSht) April 12, 2023

I saw this weeks ago at the drag queen story hour turned Nazi rally. They were calling for this there. I have video of them shooting it like it was the OH-IO cheer. pic.twitter.com/dQJUiYPSuw — realStuRat (@RealSturat) April 12, 2023

The Nazis famously made up a bunch of wild blood libel accusations about child experimentation in the Weimar Republic, then once in power they quickly began their own extensive campaign of child sexual predation and medical experimentation. This is Nazi rhetoric. https://t.co/HHjExXhE5R — Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable) April 12, 2023

Gays Against Groomers is literally just doing the nazi meme where they claim that what the nazis did was justified because of the "degeneracy" of the Weimar republic now.



They were always a homophobic nazi group. pic.twitter.com/jCGJpczHdS — The Nerdskull, Woke Moralist (@the_nerd_skull) April 11, 2023

Now it could be argued that these people know exactly what they’re doing. Then again…can we be certain they’re smart enough for that?