Gays Against Groomers Basically Just Endorsed Nazism

What happens when transphobic gays start talking about the good old days of the Weimar Republic? Well…nothing good, is the short answer.
If you’ve been at all aware of the group that calls itself “Gays Against Groomers,” you probably already know what they’re all about. Essentially, there’s a small but vocal segment of the queer community that believes that trans folks are the devil, and they love to act like the simple act of being trans is tantamount to child abuse. Again, nothing new there!
But acting like the Nazis had the right idea is really the take to end all takes. And that’s exactly the take that Gays Against Groomers just took.
Now let’s get one thing straight: 2023 America is exactly like Weimar Germany. We’re dealing with inflation, persecution of minorities, and an encroaching genocide. But these people aren’t talking about anti-Blackness, anti-queerness, and the ongoing assault on trans rights. The only “experiment” that’s being done on kids is the experiment of “hey what if we take away puberty blockers and make trans kids and their families absolutely miserable?”
It’s a pretty grim thing when unfavorable comparisons to Weimar Germany somehow end with people looking favorably upon Hitler and his “solution.” Then again, when it comes to the right, can we be surprised?
Now it could be argued that these people know exactly what they’re doing. Then again…can we be certain they’re smart enough for that?