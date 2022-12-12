A Gender-Affirming Gift Guide for the Dad in Your Life

The older I get, the more I gravitate toward the unisex “dad” label. For transmascs, Dad is more than a gender identity: it’s a lifestyle. Being a dad has nothing to with having children or being in a paternal role. It’s more about vibes. If you love corny music, stupid jokes, and watching Wayne’s World, you’re a dad. If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain, you’re a dad. Basically, if you feel like a dad, then you are a dad. It’s whatever you want it to be.

That said, if you have a friend, partner, or elder trans in your life who’s curious about the dad lifestyle, there are a few ways you can support them. To help someone on their gender-affirming dad journey is a kind and generous act. So without further ado, here are a few dad-tastic gifts you can give to the masc-of-center dirtbags in your life. Trust me, they’ll thank you.

What’s more embarrassing than a sax solo? Nothing. That’s why dads of all genders will love wearing their love of 80s music on their sleeve—or in this case, on their head.

If you’re in a Dad4Dad relationship, this design is perfect.

Dads of all genders enjoy packing some HEAT, if you know what I mean! This gender-affirming packer sits just right and will put you in the perfect mood to make one of those “Oh Hello There Buddy” videos in the forest.

A little bit on the pricier side, but perfect for starting out on the journey toward becoming Dad.

Dads can have a nice kitchen accessory, as a treat! This smoky sauce from queer-owned brand Shaquanda Will Feed You simply radiates Dad energy.

Repeat after me: there’s no Dad where there’s no plaid. For the true dad look, you gotta get a flannel. This one’s a bit on the pricier side, but the brand is queer-owned and the quality is everything you’d expect from a dad-friendly company.

Every rose has its thorn, as they say, and every dad has a rotating supply of soft cozy tees to wear no matter the weather.

Make 2023 a memorable year by refusing to give a f*ck about capitalism…while helplessly participating in it as usual. What can we say: in a world defined by purchases, at least get a nice calendar that reminds you to be gay and do crimes. Dads CAN have it all!