Get To Know 2023’s Queer NEA Grant Recipients in Creative Writing

It’s every artist’s dream to secure enough funding to make art in peace, free from the constraints and trappings of the capitalist hamster wheel of death. And for a large number of insanely talented queer poets, artists, and prose writers, that dream came true yesterday, when the latest NEA Grant Recipients were announced.

2023’s group of artists are thinking big, breaking barriers, and fighting for queer liberation in their work. Which is why you need to SMASH that follow button for all of these luminaries like, right now.

Meet this year’s queer NEA cohort and prepare to see big, big things from these gamechangers.

KB Brookins

Ya’ll… unreal news just dropped😭❤️ thank you to @NEAarts for selecting me as a 2023 Creative Writing Fellow in Poetry. check out bios & statements from our amazing cohort here: https://t.co/3Sq8lTbd2f pic.twitter.com/WMi8mDkIIT — KB Brookins (@earthtokb) January 10, 2023

KB Brookins is a Black, queer, trans writer and poet based in Austin, Texas. In addition to their award-winning 2021 poetry collection How To Identify Yourself with a Wound, they have two forthcoming works, Freedom House (Deep Vellum Publishing) and Pretty (Alfred A. Knopf) in 2023 and 2024 respectively. “Growing up, it was near impossible for me to find someone like me in my immediate space,” Brookins wrote in their personal statement.” To survive that experience, I immersed myself in books, diaries, and lit communities, always attempting to join/make space for others who were also under those conditions.”

Hua Xi

hi! honored to get an @NEAarts in poetry, especially bc i never got any degrees in english or poetry so this feels like a big deal for me and im very grateful!! heres a photo my friend lily took of me 🌺: pic.twitter.com/p2IR4pu2ps — hua xi (@huaxixyz) January 10, 2023

Hua Xi (she/they) is a poet, artist, and the recipient of the 2022 Walt Whitman Birthplace Association Poet-to-Come Scholarship. Per their personal statement, they are “currently writing a set of poems that narrates my own experiences in relation to my family’s long history of mental illness, and looks at the relationship between our minds and the world.”

Bernard Ferguson

happy to say im part of the 2023 @NEAarts creative writing fellowship cohort. bcause i often feel like my writing practice is fraught & puts me in some danger, i used the personal stmnt to capture how complicatedly lucky it is to receive such significant support frm the US gov. pic.twitter.com/JeBzuZ9Lxo — Bernard Ferguson (@ProjectNard) January 10, 2023

Bernard Ferguson is a Bahamian climate writer, poet, essayist, and educator working on The Climate Sirens (Graywolf, 2024), a nonfiction book about the climate crisis. “My work is involved with wanting, dreaming, and proving possible a United States (and a larger global context) where folx like me—Black, immigrant, queer (and/or trans), and disabled—can be free,” they wrote in their statement, “and that such freedoms are critical in the global effort to achieve climate justice.”

Ally Ang

I am honored and mind blown to announce that I am a 2023 @NEAarts Creative Writing Fellow! I’m getting $25,000 to work on my writing and joining a cohort of some of the most amazing poets in the world! https://t.co/IZBdbohOpi pic.twitter.com/pBVEJ5wlAR — Ally Ang (@TheOceanIsGay) January 10, 2023

Ally Ang is a Seattle-based gaysian poet, Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net nominee, a Tin House workshop alum, and a 2022 Jack Straw Writers Program fellow working on their first full-length poetry collection. “I’ve often questioned why I have devoted so much of myself to something as seemingly self-indulgent as poetry while the world burns around me,” Ang wrote in their statement, “but the answer I keep returning to is that poetry has fueled my survival in a way that nothing else has.”

Ashanti Anderson

Thank you @NEAarts for selecting me to receive a 2023 Creative Writing Fellowship! I’m happy to report that the fire under my cheeks has been rekindled post-MFA, post-chapbook publication, and I’m excited to see what I create when I have the means to actually PURSUE writing. pic.twitter.com/JYnBD5pdz0 — Name cant be blank (@ashanticreates) January 10, 2023

Ashanti Anderson is a Black, queer, disabled poet, screenwriter, playwright, and two-time Pushcart Prize nominee living in New Orleans. Their first short story collection Black Under won the Spring 2020 Black River Chapbook Competition at Black Lawrence Press. In their work, they hope to “chase poetry as it wisps past, to search for it down rabbit holes and across stretches of time.”

Jameson Fitzpatrick

Jameson Fitzpatrick is a poet and teacher of first year writing and New York University. “Two months before I went on estrogen, I started writing my way through the last question I felt I had to answer before I could: what would it mean to do this now, at thirtysomething, with all that was already behind me behind me,” she wrote in her statement. Her first novel will explore this question through a series of “literary mirrors.”

Benjamin Garcia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Garcia (@bengarciapoet)

Benjamin Garcia’s first poetry collection Thrown in the Throat was selected for the National Poetry Series and won the Eugene Paul Nassar Poetry Prize in 2020. He works as a Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Educator in New York providing HIV, Hepatitis C, STI, and Opiate Overdose Prevention resources in prisons and drug treatment programs. His new work is focused on his grandfather, who died before he had a chance to meet him. “The rope connecting us is ripped from my hands,” he writes in his statement, “but also complicated in new ways I am still unraveling.”

i’m part of the 2023 NEA Creative Writing Fellowship cohort with many poets whose work i admire! hooray! https://t.co/rTfsENFZ09 — cyrée jarelle (@cyreejarelle) January 10, 2023

Cyrée Jarelle Johnson is the author of Slingshot, the 2020 Lamdba Literary award winner for new gay poetry. He was the Brooklyn Public Library’s first poet-in-residence, and is at work on a new poetry collection informed by Great Black Migration of the 20th century, familial estrangement, and queer family. “As an artist of the disability justice movement,” Johnson writes in his statement, “I have come to believe that the shape of a poem can act as a body does—carving out a distinctive shape that helps us better understand both the poem itself and the background from which it emerged.”

Brionne Janae

Brionne Janae is a Brooklyn-based poet and teaching artist, as well as the author of the award-winning poetry collections Blessed are the Peacemakers (2021), and After Jubilee (2017.) They also cohost the podcast The Slave is Gone, which counters and questions the AppleTV show “Dickinson.” “For a while now,” Janae writes, “poetry has been a useful way for me to feel and interrogate feeling.”

Natasha Oladokun

This is the dream of a lifetime!!! 😭 I’m so, so grateful to be a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts (@NEAarts) grant for Poetry, & to be in the company of such a *brilliant* cohort & powerful legacy of past recipients. I am so undone. 🥹✨https://t.co/T57R70QlOH pic.twitter.com/o47VJW4Rr0 — Nat Queen Coal 🎄 (@NatashaOladokun) January 10, 2023

Natasha Oladokun is a Black, queer poet and essayist from Virginia and a Cave Canem fellow at work on her first collection of poems. Her work processes and interrogates grief and loss. In her statement, she writes that: “to be called to study language as an instrument, sword, balm, and medicine—then nearly lose my faith in language entirely to grief—is a bitter irony that would almost be funny if it weren’t so entombing.”