‘MOONIE’ is Taking Its Black Queer Joy To the Festival Circuit

Black LGBTQ+ webseries MOONIE is fresh off its Queerties nomination for Best Web Series, and its momentum isn’t slowing down any time soon.

After racking up thousands of views and award recognition, Moonie has been selected for the LA Queer Film Festival alongside projects like OutTV’s Boy Boy Montréal and animated short Princess Perfect.

The web series, created by sisters Moonie and Jess Desvarieux, follows Moonie’s (and friends) misadventures through romance, Brooklyn, and their 30s.

“If ‘Seinfeld’ is the show about nothing, MOONIE is the sitcom about the little somethings, poking fun at the microaggressions and annoyances of everyday life for a group of early 30-something Black queer friends,” their site reads.

The series also recently screened at the Golden Gate Film Festival in THEE historic Chinese Theatre in LA. Basically, the team is bringing heart, representation, and a ton of laughs to the festival circuit this year.

While we wait for it to totally sweep the critics, check out MOONIE‘s pilot here: