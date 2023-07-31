A Heartbroken Queer Community Mourns Paul Reubens

Maybe you knew Paul Reubens from his iconic, dadaist 80s comedy series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” Maybe you knew him as the cold, uncaring father of Oswald Cobblepot in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. However you knew him, you knew him as an unapologetically odd, decidedly queer-coded performer who brought a little weirdness into our humdrum lives for decades.

Reubens, the man who created the character Pee-wee Herman, was announced dead today at only 70 years old, after a long, private struggle with cancer.

Reubens, a Groundlings alumni, created the character Pee-wee Herman in the 1980s as part of a stage show. By the mid-80s, he’d teamed up with fellow unapologetic weirdo Tim Burton to take Pee-wee to the small screen with “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” The show, which ran from 1986-1990, was accompanied by two feature films, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. After a scandal in 2002 involving child pornography charges, Reubens’ life and sexuality were put under a magnifying glass, putting a temporary stop to the actor’s career. After the charges were dropped in 2004, Reubens found his way back into the spotlight just in time for renewed interest in the Pee-wee character from a new generation of fans.

Though Reubens never officially came out or spoke about his sexuality, his deliberate oddness, offbeat sense of humor, and ability to playfully poke fun at societal mores made him a beloved queer icon to millions.

genuinely a little broken up about this one



rip paul reubens pic.twitter.com/FJjTCZ77CI — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens, best known for his role as Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70 pic.twitter.com/VXl9jNiJYs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 31, 2023

RIP Paul Reubens; what a fun life he led pic.twitter.com/HjQ30WOe5n — Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@ckimberlinjr) July 31, 2023

“Buffy the Vampire” fans are remembering his star turn on the series with fondness:

The way Paul Reubens stole every Buffy The Vampire Slayer scene he was in… pic.twitter.com/0OHrnBLSpu — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens will rightfully be remembered for his work as Pee-wee Herman, but his career as a character actor has provided endless joy. His overdramatic, credits-spanning death as Amilyn in BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER remains one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. #RIP pic.twitter.com/LHHpNnLgFp — BJ Colangelo (STRIKE FIRST! STRIKE HARD!) (@bjcolangelo) July 31, 2023

He stole the show each and every time, and we won’t ever forget him.

RIP to the legendary Paul Reubens. This scene will never not be hilarious. pic.twitter.com/0Pmi9K6rWa — Eli Pinkerman (@eli_pinkerman) July 31, 2023

Rest in Peace to the hilarious and incredibly versatile Paul Reubens 💔



He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/MSE2Bg8gMs — Muppet History 🎓 (@HistoryMuppet) July 31, 2023

RIP Paul Reubens.



PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE is a foundational text for me. pic.twitter.com/JTcLQONmH6 — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) July 31, 2023

R.I.P. Paul Reubens, one of my artistic heroes since at least five years old. He opened me up to new ways of thought and expression, and unlike many childhood favorites, that affection never wavered. A once-in-history genius. pic.twitter.com/o9pMD3orkB — William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) July 31, 2023