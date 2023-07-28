This Oppenheimer Meme Just Created an Unexpected Gay Icon

Oppenheimer has been playing in theaters for a mere week, and it’s already legendary. Have I seen it? No. Am I planning to? Absolutely not! But there’s one thing I do care about in relation to the box office smash: the memes.

And let’s be quite clear: the memes are good. We’re talking top-tier. We’re talking spit-take. Especially those concerned with building up the fledgling hypothesis that Albert Einstein (played by Tom Conti in the film) was absolutely head over heels gay for the destroyer of worlds himself.

Perhaps the film didn’t set out to tell a meme-ified love story, but that’s absolutely what it’s become online.

his horny ass dropping his hat so his crush would grab it for him… pic.twitter.com/btyzKOpiCP — soap (@soapyhadid) July 24, 2023

Now in reality, Einstein, who did have a track record of supporting gay rights, was probably 100% heterosexual. But will that stop anyone from shipping Oppenstein? Of course not. How dare you even suggest it!

sure oppenheimer was a drama but every time albert einstein showed up the crowd EXPLODED with laughter and applause like he was a circus bear wearing a cowboy hat pic.twitter.com/avyuNKZulJ — trash jones (@jzux) July 23, 2023

I remember you was conflicted, misusing your influnce pic.twitter.com/674wg6PH9o — Janice (@LibrarianPoster) July 28, 2023

To make matters even sillier, a certain cheesecake shot of the famous scientist is making the rounds, accompanied by various Lana Del Rey lyrics.

Now my life is sweet like cinnamon pic.twitter.com/H25QbfIu3N — fiona (@JUSTAPARTYG1RL) July 27, 2023

Oppenheimer: we were worried that we'd start a chain reaction that'd destroy the world



Einstein: pic.twitter.com/JVdd04yB7Y — alan b. | good omens (@beatleebum) July 27, 2023

and who i’ve been is with you on these beaches

your venice bitch, your diehard, your weakness pic.twitter.com/eL54sEjLDX — georgie (@vilehag) July 27, 2023

That tiny flash of thigh, the sandals…it’s giving “Venice Bitch.”

Its me your little venice bitch pic.twitter.com/F2bRXDYqzy — Nicole🧃 (@Im_Petrified) July 28, 2023

Oh God I miss you on my lips, it’s me your little Venice bitch pic.twitter.com/t6YIf8jJNT — jane hudson (@iaceremonie) July 27, 2023

Fellas, is it gay to cross your legs for a photo? The Internet says yes.