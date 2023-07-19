Actress Sofia Sanchez Pays a Pink Carpet Tribute to the First Barbie with Down Syndrome

Meet Sofia Sanchez: at just 14 years old, she’s already an actress, a model, and an author. She’s also one of the many celebs who have recently stunned on the pink carpet while making a statement.

The Ukranian actress, set to star in the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” absolutely slayed on the red carpet wearing a replica of Mattel’s latest Barbie release, the first-ever doll in their collection with Down Syndrome. The doll is part of Mattel’s new Fashionista line, including 175 dolls with diverse skin tones, body types, and abilities.

As an advocate for folks with Down Syndrome, Sanchez has been speaking out for quite some time about the need for better representation on all fronts. Earlier this year, Scholastic released “You Are Loved: A Book About Families,” a follow-up to 2021’s “You Are Enough: A Book About Inclusion.” Both books were co-authored by Sanchez in an effort to raise awareness and bolster inclusion for kids with Down Syndrome, who don’t often see themselves reflected in toys, books, or broader kid’s media.

Earlier this year, Sanchez won the Christopher Reeve Scholarship award at the Media Access Awards for her work across fields. “I want to hear my message,” Sanchez said in her acceptance speech in February. “Being different is beautiful. But we’re all different and also the same, too.”